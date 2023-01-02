ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
studyfinds.org

Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
scitechdaily.com

Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging

Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
scitechdaily.com

Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer

Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
COLORADO STATE
Wellington Daily News

Learning the FAST Signs of Stroke

Strokes are a major case of death and disability in the United States. According to the CDC, someone has a stroke approximately every 40 seconds, which equates to about 795,000 stokes each year. Strokes are caused by a part of the brain not getting the oxygen it needs. If the...
sciencealert.com

Arming The Brain's 'Janitorial' Cells Could Help Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease

Many neurodegenerative diseases, or conditions that result from the loss of function or death of brain cells, remain largely untreatable. Most available treatments target just one of the multiple processes that can lead to neurodegeneration, which may not be effective in completely addressing disease symptoms or progress, if at all.
technologynetworks.com

Human Organoids Implanted Into the Mouse Brain Respond to Sensory Signals

A team of engineers and neuroscientists has demonstrated for the first time that human brain organoids implanted in mice have established functional connectivity to the animals’ cortex and responded to external sensory stimuli. The implanted organoids reacted to visual stimuli in the same way as surrounding tissues, an observation that researchers were able to make in real time over several months thanks to an innovative experimental setup that combines transparent graphene microelectrode arrays and two-photon imaging.
Medical News Today

Could probiotic bacteria help protect against ALS symptoms?

Studies suggest that the gut microbiota and the brain communicate in a bidirectional manner, with changes in gut microbiome composition and function associated with neurodegenerative conditions. A recent study found that a probiotic bacterial strain could prevent the development of paralysis and degeneration of motor neurons in a worm model...
technologynetworks.com

Technology Locates Gene Activity and Proteins Across Tissues

A new method can illuminate the identities and activities of cells throughout an organ or a tumor at unprecedented resolution, according to a study co-led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and the New York Genome Center. The method, described Jan. 2 in a paper in Nature Biotechnology, records...
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover how embryonic cells sense their mechanical environment to collectively form tissues

Building tissues and organs is one of the most complex and important tasks that cells must accomplish during embryogenesis. Individual cells do not make these decisions; rather, building tissue is a collective task that requires cells to constantly communicate with each other. Different communication methods exist, including chemical cues, similar to a cell's sense of smell, and also mechanical cues, the cell's sense of touch. Researchers in a variety of fields have been fascinated by cell communication for decades and have discovered how cells use biochemical cues for that purpose. However, how cells use their sense of touch to make decisions during embryogenesis is still a mystery.
labroots.com

Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog

Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
BGR.com

Stanford scientists created a smart bandage that heals wounds faster

Waiting on a wound to heal can not only take a while, but it can also leave you with long-lasting scar tissue as a reminder of the wound. While we have seen tech in the past that looks to minimize scarring, researchers are still looking for ways to speed up healing as a whole. Now, that answer may be closer than ever, as Stanford scientists have created a smart bandage.
verywellmind.com

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS)?

Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder that is characterized by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. It is a rare condition that only affects one or two persons in every million people. It is estimated that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States live with this condition. This article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy