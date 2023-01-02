Building tissues and organs is one of the most complex and important tasks that cells must accomplish during embryogenesis. Individual cells do not make these decisions; rather, building tissue is a collective task that requires cells to constantly communicate with each other. Different communication methods exist, including chemical cues, similar to a cell's sense of smell, and also mechanical cues, the cell's sense of touch. Researchers in a variety of fields have been fascinated by cell communication for decades and have discovered how cells use biochemical cues for that purpose. However, how cells use their sense of touch to make decisions during embryogenesis is still a mystery.

