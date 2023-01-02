Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Johnson City Press
Elizabethon Planning Commission to consider Snap-on plant expansion
ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight. The site plan is for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man charged with second degree murder
A Johnson City man was charged with second-degree murder following a Tuesday night shooting. Johnson City police officers responded to a call at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1997 Lone Oak Road.
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January
The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release. The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.
Johnson City Press
William “Bill” Edward Stanley
JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Edward Stanley, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Norman and JoAnn Smith Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Denton.
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
Johnson City Press
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WBIR
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted
A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant to open restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A former contestant on the “Hell’s Kitchen” cooking competition show plans to open a restaurant in Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 at 171 Piedmont Avenue, according to a Facebook post. She appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in seasons 14 and 18 as well […]
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
supertalk929.com
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Bristol, Virginia Police are seeking the public’s help following a Monday night drive by shooting. Police responded to a house at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive around 730 Monday evening. Several shots were fired from a moving vehicle in the direction of the home and some of those shots hit a parked car, no injuries were reported. We’ve contacted Bristol Virginia Police but have not been contacted back. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as we gather additional information.
Kingsport Times-News
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
Kingsport Times-News
Former death row inmate arrested in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A man who was once on death row facing electrocution for the murder of a Hawkins County resident has been arrested in Kingsport. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. Police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.
