Daniel Syrcle
2d ago
So, the families with the 2 teens are already calling for the officers to be terminated and charges dismissed. So how hard would it have been for you kids to just leave as you were asked.
4
KAKE TV
Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
Kansas man charged in Christmas week double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a violent, fatal crime spree made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson, 39 of Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
KWCH.com
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
Leaders call for action after Wichita Police officer, teen altercation
A 15-year-old girl was asked to leave and she attempted to strike one of the officers. Moments later, a 16-year-old boy struck another officer in the back of the head, leading to the altercation.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens
Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
KWCH.com
Officer on desk duty, concerns raised after video shows violent encounter with teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend following a violent, New Year’s Eve incident captured on video that circulated on social media. Police said a teenage boy struck an off-duty police officer working security at a south Wichita skating rink in the back of the head, which led to an altercation between the teen and the officer.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
KAKE TV
Wichita mother calls for police officer to be terminated over fight with son
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita mother is reacting Monday to a controversial video showing a fight between Wichita police and teens at a roller rink. This video from Saturday's incident shows part of the clash between a teenage boy and an off-duty police officer. Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the back of the head. After seeing the video community leaders are now asking for the charges against the two teens to be dropped and for that officer to be fired.
New Years weekend DUIs up double from 2022, KHP says
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year's Weekend Holiday Activity Report, and it shows law enforcement was more busy this year than they were last.
classiccountry1070.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
KWCH.com
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
Two teens taken into custody after physical altercation with off-duty Wichita Police Department officers
Two teens were taken to the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center Saturday after a physical altercation with off-duty officers with the Wichita Police Department.
Kansas woman under investigation for alleged bank robbery
WICHITA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman who is in custody in Wichita in connection with a bank robbery, according to a statement from the United State's Attorney. Annali L. Vanarsdale, 19, of Wichita was indicted on one count of bank robbery. She was booked into the...
KWCH.com
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers
A shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama.
KAKE TV
Wichita police union fires back after Mayor Whipple's comments, Chief looking at policies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Actions of two off-duty Wichita police officers are being scrutinized after fight with two teenagers. Tuesday the Fraternal Order of Police fired back at Wichita's mayor for blasting the actions of their officers. They call what the Mayor said about what happened that night reckless. Police...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
WPD releases victims’ names in last Friday’s fatal shooting
The Wichita Police Department has released the names of the two who were killed in a shooting last Friday night.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
Comments / 3