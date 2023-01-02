ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

January 3, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed for production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule I; drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust systems. Arrested or ticketed for battery; Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Patrick Adam Theriot, 43, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse. Norwen Troy Francis Jr., 37, Lake Charles,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4

Lake Charles Police Advising Drivers to Avoid the Ryan Street and East College Street Exit Due to a Crash January 4. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, at approximately 6 pm, Lake Charles Police Department announced that they are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Ryan Street and East College Street until approximately 7 pm due to a vehicle crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Traffic cleared on I-10 W near Vinton, state line

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1. The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases

Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door

ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KPLC TV

Johnson Bayou public library to reopen

Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Public Library has announced that its Johnson Bayou branch will officially be reopening to the public following damage sustained in Hurricane Laura. The branch will be hosting an open house with light refreshments for its first day back open on Monday, Jan....
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall. Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

