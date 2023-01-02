ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
KTEN.com

First on CNN: McCarthy proposes key concessions after House adjourns for second day without electing a speaker

After suffering yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday, in which he lost a sixth round of voting for House speaker, Kevin McCarthy proposed more key concessions in his push to get 218 votes -- including agreeing to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
INDIANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary

Two years after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Congress on Friday vowed to remember the Capitol police officers who died, hold Trump accountable and prevent similar attacks in the future. Democrats applauded the work of the […] The post Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COLORADO STATE
KTEN.com

McCarthy flips 15 votes as he fights for the speaker's gavel

In a dramatic shift, Kevin McCarthy has so far managed to flip 15 votes on Friday in his bid to become the next House speaker, though the California Republican is still short of the support needed to win. The House has voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. ET. McCarthy is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

LIVE: Battle for House leadership Day 2

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has now lost six votes in his bid for Speaker of the House as the fight spilled into a second chaotic day. The House is expected to reconvene at 7 p.m. CT to consider the next steps.
KTEN.com

Nikki Haley Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina. Father: Ajit S. Randhawa, professor and business owner. Mother: Raj Kaur Randhawa, teacher and business owner. Marriage: Michael Haley (1996-present) Children: Rena and Nalin. Education: Clemson University,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KTEN.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson set to publish 'Lovely One' memoir

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is planning to release a memoir on her life titled "Lovely One," the book's publisher announced Thursday. In the memoir, Jackson, who made history last year as the first Black woman to join the court, will chart her personal history, from her upbringing in Miami and her years at Harvard to her early legal career, marriage and motherhood, and ascension to the Supreme Court, according to a statement from Random House.

