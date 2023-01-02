Cheer on Rockford HS Marching Band from home during Rose Parade

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After weeks of preparation, the big day has come for the Rockford High School Marching Band. Students will march Monday in the Rose Parade in California.

You can cheer them on from home by watching the parade live on WOOD TV8 starting at 11 a.m. ET. You can also stream it on Peacock .

The band made it just in time to participate in the activities leading up to today. They were caught in all of the cancellations with Southwest Airlines last week but were able to find another flight to get all of the students out.

The band marched down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland on Friday and performed at Bandfest in Pasadena on Saturday.

The Rams will be the 34th entry in the Rose Parade lineup which will be right after the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets and the royal court.

Students are scheduled to return home to West Michigan on Tuesday.

