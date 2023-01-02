ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums.

Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but the spill was stopped and contained by Naples Fire units upon arriving on scene, according to the Naples Police Department.

Naples police temporarily re-routed traffic on Gulf Shore Blvd North to prevent any further hazards.

