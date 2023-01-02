Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Kate Hudson says her three children 'just go nuts' over 'really wild' Christmas tradition
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star Kate Hudson revealed her three children "just can't believe it" when Santa Claus leaves signs he has visited them.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal enjoy coffee date amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumors
Just two “Normal People.” Angelina Jolie revealed her unlikely friendship with actor Paul Mescal as a fan spotted the pair grabbing coffee together in London. The A-list actress, who is currently single after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was seen chatting with the Irish actor, best known for his role as Connell in “Normal People,” inside the Almeida Café & Bar. The stars were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who also appeared to be engaged in the conversation. The trio met up after the mother-daughter duo watched Mescal perform as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre earlier that...
Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Jeremy Renner’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Ex Sonni Pacheco
Sonni Pacheco is a Canadian actress and model. She was married to Jeremy Renner for one year. She has one daughter with Jeremy. She accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her after their divorce. Jeremy Renner, 51, has enjoyed major success as an actor in Hollywood. He’s best known for...
Gephardt Daily
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Dec. 21 (UPI) — Actress and reality TV personality Rumer Willis is pregnant with her first child. The 34-year-old daughter of screen icons Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared on Instagram Tuesday several photos of her showing off her growing baby bump. One image featured her musician/producer beau Derek...
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo
An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.
Busy Philipps shares shocking video footage of her falling down steps: 'How am I not dead?'
"Dawson's Creek" alum Busy Philipps recounted her shocking fall down the stairs and posted a video of the camera footage on New Year's Eve. She additionally got candid about the moment on her podcast.
Kate Hudson Finally Responds To Dane Cook Calling Her His ‘Worst’ On-Screen Kiss
Nothing says end of the year like a truth bomb! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson, 43, threw some shade at comedian Dane Cook, 50, for calling her his “worst” kiss during a 2014 interview on Watch What Happens Live. The blonde beauty sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Dec. 29 and did not hold back on her thoughts about Dane. When “I Like That” singer Janelle Monáe, 37, asked Kate to compare some of her onscreen kisses, Janelle showed Kate a photo of Dane and that’s when it got messy. “Oh no! No, canceled,” the 43-year-old said with a face of disgust.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
