Camden, NY

Authorities: Teenager fatally stabbed in Camden, suspect charged with aggravated manslaughter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on New Year's Day in South Jersey, according to authorities.

Police charged Jonathan Flores-Chila, 20, of Camden with aggravated manslaughter in connection to the stabbing.

Police only say that officers found the teenager with stab wounds after someone called 911 just before 3 a.m. on Monday. The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later. No other details were released

Flores-Chila will be taken to jail after he's released from the hospital. Police did not say why he was hospitalized.

News 12

