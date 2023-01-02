Rain in the forecast rest of the week before sunny, comfortable weekend

NEW: Rain chances continue through Thursday with mild temperatures in the 50s.

NOW: Showers pushing in, fog and light rain overnight into the morning commute.

NEXT: Colder air pushes in Friday with some snow and sleet potentially on the way into Friday morning.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says temperatures will be above average with chances for rain throughout the week.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Showers pushing in with clouds and fog. Lows around 40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and fog. High 50s, low mid 40s. Gusty winds up to 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High 60s, low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers transitioning to wintry mix or snowflakes overnight into Friday. High 50s and low 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow mix to rain showers possible and cooler. High 30s and lows near freezing.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, with a stray rain/snow shower possible. High 40s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 40, low 20s.

MONDAY : Mostly sunny. High 30s, low 20s.