ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMaricopa

Final look: Festive holiday lights are going, going . . .

By Bryan Mordt
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE7K0_0k0rQjWY00

We’ve turned the page on a new year.

It’s time to look ahead and focus on a promising 2023.

But before we do, let’s take one final look back at the beauty of the holiday season.

InMaricopa’s Bryan Mordt, with the help of his wife Jenece, photographed one of the winning holiday light displays in the 17th Annual Holiday Homes & Businesses on Parade.

The gallery beautifully showcases the festive display. This year’s display holds extra special meaning as it marks the very first Christmas for Catherine Wofford, Bryan and Jenece’s granddaughter.

From the twinkling lights to the colorful scenes, these holiday masterpieces brought joy to the community.

1 of 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06izPl_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF4qP_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NChsj_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhNrc_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZ1uq_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqUSe_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDLDG_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzPGu_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kvAe_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zezOn_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wvfko_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OenFl_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8gpP_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGR6s_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8mVJ_0k0rQjWY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLCI8_0k0rQjWY00

This post Final look: Festive holiday lights are going, going . . . appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
momcollective.com

Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down

We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?
KGET 17

Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Parade

Take a 3D Tour of Santa's Charming $1.15 Million Home in the North Pole

As Santa Claus visits all the good boys and girls this holiday season, we’re getting a sneak peek at his humble abode in the North Pole where he gears up for the big day. Based on all the holiday movies with Santa’s workshop as a backdrop, you might expect to find something more lavish than a cozy three bedroom, two bathroom cottage in the woods, but don’t be fooled by the cabin exterior—there’s more to the Claus residence than meets the eye.
WSB Radio

Q: After the freeze at Christmas, the fronds of my Sago palm are white. Any chance it will recover?

A: I am fairly confident it should recover. It wouldn’t offend me a bit though to cut those fronds away. Anything that is now brown and crispy as a result of the freeze, cut those parts of the plant away. But please wait and see about the overall health of the plant. Be patient. Though what we see appears dead, the plant’s roots could be just fine, and the plant will naturally put out new growth this spring.
victoriamag.com

How to Transition Holiday Décor for Wintertime

After Christmas, as the glow and laughter of heartfelt celebrations begin to fade into memory, there is still abundant room for bliss. Though it may be time to tuck away decorative pieces that bid “happy holidays,” other items may still bring wintry wonder for months to come. Beckon the remainder of winter into your home with our simple tips for seamlessly transitioning your Yuletide décor into January and beyond.
DeanLand

Our Favorite First Day Hikes for All New Years Eve Reveler Types

If you're planning a hike on January 1, your New Years Eve reveling style may play a big part in choosing the right activity for you. So rather than making a last-minute decision on New Years day, try considering the way you ring in the New Year to help make the best choice of a first day activity for you.
domino

’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Family fun indoors when it is rainy and cold outside

There are plenty of ways for kids to have fun indoors! Here are some ideas for having fun:. 1. Have a dance party – Let your kids pick their favorite songs and dance the day away!. 2. Indoor scavenger hunt – Hide items around the house and have your...
msn.com

When to take down your Christmas decorations and tree, according to tradition

Christmas and New Year has passed and we are all left wondering: When should we take down our Christmas tree and decorations? If you're desperate to cling on to that festive spirit, you'll be pleased to know that the 5th or 6th of January could be the answer, depending on which Christian calendar you follow.
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
990
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy