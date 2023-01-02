Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/4: Tigers In Town
Good morning. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones remain in our thoughts. Wishing him strength and a full recovery. Neutral sites, positive outcomes. Home, road, or somewhere in-between, Arkansas men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start this season. Catch up on the latest episodes of The Follow and see how the Hogs have won two of their last three victories.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of
Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
postsouth.com
LSU football smashes Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl to get to 10 wins
ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football certainly woke up feeling the cheesiest on Monday. The No. 15 Tigers (10-4) dominated Purdue (8-6) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium, 63-7. LSU punted on its first drive and then proceeded to score touchdowns on its next six drives, finishing off the game with a 99-yard interception and score from safety Quad Wilson.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
1037thegame.com
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish 2022 Year in Review
A look back at the top news stories on 2022 in Iberville Parish. Friends and colleagues gathered Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse to unveil a bronze statue of Catherine “Kitty” Kimball, the retired Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The statue...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
theadvocate.com
Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company
A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
postsouth.com
Councilman Raheem T. Pierce provides 300-plus coats for needy residents
When temperatures plummeted below 20 degrees before Christmas, an Iberville Parish Council member made an urgent phone call. District 6 Councilman Raheem T. Pierce reached out to a longtime friend and got what he needed within a day. Pierce got help from Todd Terell of the United Cajun Navy, which...
Washington County justice of the peace resigns shortly after taking oath of office to be judge’s chief of staff
After taking his oath of office on Jan. 3, Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Washington County Lance Johnson, tendered his resignation as a member of the quorum court.
