Baton Rouge, LA

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/4: Tigers In Town

Good morning. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, and loved ones remain in our thoughts. Wishing him strength and a full recovery. Neutral sites, positive outcomes. Home, road, or somewhere in-between, Arkansas men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start this season. Catch up on the latest episodes of The Follow and see how the Hogs have won two of their last three victories.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas and Texas A&M Vying for a No. 1 Spot Nobody is Proud Of

Much like their annual matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Arkansas and Texas A&M football programs are neck-and-neck — this time vying for the top spot on an undesirable list. On Tuesday, reserve defensive back Trent Gordon — who was declared academically ineligible for the Liberty Bowl — became the Razorbacks’ 25th scholarship player to either enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to do so since August.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
postsouth.com

LSU football smashes Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl to get to 10 wins

ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football certainly woke up feeling the cheesiest on Monday. The No. 15 Tigers (10-4) dominated Purdue (8-6) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium, 63-7. LSU punted on its first drive and then proceeded to score touchdowns on its next six drives, finishing off the game with a 99-yard interception and score from safety Quad Wilson.
ORLANDO, FL
hogville.net

Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
1037thegame.com

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish 2022 Year in Review

A look back at the top news stories on 2022 in Iberville Parish. Friends and colleagues gathered Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse to unveil a bronze statue of Catherine “Kitty” Kimball, the retired Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The statue...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
theadvocate.com

Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company

A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
LAFAYETTE, LA

