Islamic State Claims Attack on Egypt Police That Killed 4 in Suez Canal City
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq news agency. The attack...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Border Force ‘patrolling French beaches with local officers’ - OLD
UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches in co-operation with local personnel for the first time in a bid to halt the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of negotiations between UK and French officials.The co-operative effort aims to grant UK officers greater real-time intelligence of people-smuggling activity, tactics and migrant movements.However the UK officers embedded in the French patrols are “observers” only, meaning they will have no rights to exercise powers such as arresting someone for a criminal act.“Our work with the...
Nazi Germany Used Honorary Consuls to Advance Agenda Globally, Records Show
A ProPublica-ICIJ investigation into shadow diplomats identified about 20 honorary consuls suspected of supporting the Third Reich through espionage and other activities.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
‘Multiple casualties’ feared after loud explosion heard outside Kabul military airport
An explosion was heard outside the military airport in Kabul which is feared to have caused “multiple casualties”, Afghanistan’s Taliban government has said. “Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry.Mr Takor said investigations are underway. He, however, did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.No details on the number of casualties or damage have been shared yet, but the blast is believed to have taken place just outside the capital’s military-run...
Anger in Russia After Prisoners Called up to War Released Back Into Society
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group founder, said the first batch of prisoners who fought in the war have received a pardon. "They worked with honor, with dignity."
BBC
Somalia car bombs: Family of nine killed in Hiraan attack
A family of nine have died in a double car bombing in central Hiraan province, Somalia, an eyewitness has told the BBC. A further 26 people were also killed, the local deputy policy commissioner told the Reuters news agency. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has said it was behind the...
Russian politician sends piece of shrapnel to Macron after he survives being hit by French-made howitzer
The former head of Russia’s space agency, who was hit by a French-made howitzer during a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk last month, has sent Emmanuel Macron a piece of the shrapnel that was removed from his body.Dmitry Rogozin, who has also served as Russia’s deputy prime minister, was injured when a Ukrainian shelling attack hit the restaurant outside Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday, according to the independent Russian outlet SOTA.Mr Rogozin, 59, was visiting Ukraine and giving military advice to Russian troops in two regions that were annexed by Russia in December.After the shelling, he was hurt...
BBC
Uganda arrest over deadly New Year Freedom City mall crush
Police in Uganda have arrested the high-profile events organiser behind a New Year concert that ended in a crush killing 10 people, mostly children. Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abitex, is a much sought-after promoter. The crush occurred as the crowd rushed to the venue's parking lot to watch a...
The Guardian view on Afghanistan’s suffering: the war against women
The Taliban’s relentless campaign against women is not only a matter of rights, but of survival. It is not only cruel and oppressive, but deadly. In a country already on its knees, where 97% of the population live in poverty, two-thirds need humanitarian assistance, 20 million face acute hunger and parents sell kidneys to feed their families, it has made life still more desperate. By banning women from working for NGOs, they are denying essential, life-saving services to women and children. Almost all the large aid agencies have suspended operations and the United Nations has paused some “time-critical” programmes. Major world powers have urged the Taliban to immediately reverse their “reckless and dangerous” decision, while UN agency chiefs described female staff as key to every aspect of the humanitarian response.
France 24
Climate activists arrested for spray painting French prime minister's office
Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state. Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists. It took place...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
Pakistan says it won’t allow countries to shelter militants
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many...
Many Turkish people who migrated to European countries are worse off than those who stayed at home
Many people migrate to another country to earn a decent income and to attain a better standard of living. But my recent research shows that across all destinations and generations studied, many migrants from Turkey to European countries are financially worse off than those who stayed at home. Even if...
