ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

CPD Make Large Heroin and Meth Bust

On Friday, December 30th, a detective for the City of Cortland Police Department who was working in the area of the Port Watson Street Parking lot witnessed 37 year old Nicole L. Evener of Cortland, operating a vehicle within the parking lot with a suspended license. Evener was stopped by...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman found with ‘large quantities’ of heroin & meth

A woman was arrested this past Friday after she was found to be in possession of “large quantities” of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland Police report. The report noted that a city police detective spotted Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was driving a...
CORTLAND, NY
informnny.com

Utica Police charge man with criminal weapons possession

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a Utica man has been charged with Criminal Weapons possession after driving erratically in the area of Seymour Ave on January 2nd. According to police, while in the area of Square Street and Seymour Avenue, an officer witnessed a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday, according to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol following a domestic incident. Tuttle was charged with Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Attempted Assault, Aggravated Family Offense and Menacing. He was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law...
VERONA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing drug charges. A detective with the Cortland City Police Department observed 37-year-old Nicole Evener driving in a parking lot with a suspended license Friday. She was stopped and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, Evener was allegedly found with large quantities of heroin, meth, ecstasy, molly, and prescription drugs with a street value of over $10,000. She was also found with a large amount of cash, scales, and packaging materials. She was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. She faces two counts of felony drug possession and four misdemeanors tomorrow in Cortland City Court.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas

Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Watertown man arrested after allegedly threatening mom with with box cutter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested Miguel A. Harvey, 23, of Watertown on multiple charges following an altercation with his mother on Sunday, Jan. 1. Authorities say Harvey threatened his mother with a box cutter as he demanded money from her. After getting money from his mother, Harvey fled the residence, trooper said. Investigators apprehended Harvey shortly after in the Town of Watertown without incident.
WATERTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Poland resident facing unlicensed operation charges following traffic stop in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD

WEBB- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous charges following a traffic stop last Wednesday in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was stopped by Town of Webb Police shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the Rondaxe Road. Chief of Police Ron Johnston tells us Mayer Jr. was allegedly driving with an expired New York State inspection.
POLAND, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
ROME, NY
Shore News Network

Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children

UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy