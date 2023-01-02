Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Auburn pair arrested after task force finds over 200 grams of heroin, other illicit drugs
AUBURN, N.Y. — After a months-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted a drug-related search warrant at a home in Auburn resulting in the seizure of approximately $48,000 worth of illicit drugs. On Tuesday, the task force conducted a vehicle stop in the City of Auburn, with...
wxhc.com
CPD Make Large Heroin and Meth Bust
On Friday, December 30th, a detective for the City of Cortland Police Department who was working in the area of the Port Watson Street Parking lot witnessed 37 year old Nicole L. Evener of Cortland, operating a vehicle within the parking lot with a suspended license. Evener was stopped by...
cortlandvoice.com
Woman found with ‘large quantities’ of heroin & meth
A woman was arrested this past Friday after she was found to be in possession of “large quantities” of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland Police report. The report noted that a city police detective spotted Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was driving a...
informnny.com
Utica Police charge man with criminal weapons possession
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a Utica man has been charged with Criminal Weapons possession after driving erratically in the area of Seymour Ave on January 2nd. According to police, while in the area of Square Street and Seymour Avenue, an officer witnessed a...
Solvay man arrested during traffic stop with 568 envelopes of fentanyl
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police department arrested 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay after an officer stopped his vehicle in a traffic stop conducted on December 30 at 9:00 a.m. Police arrested Dougherty for lying to the police, operating without a license, and found in possession of 568 individually packaged glassine […]
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday, according to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol following a domestic incident. Tuttle was charged with Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Attempted Assault, Aggravated Family Offense and Menacing. He was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law...
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing drug charges. A detective with the Cortland City Police Department observed 37-year-old Nicole Evener driving in a parking lot with a suspended license Friday. She was stopped and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, Evener was allegedly found with large quantities of heroin, meth, ecstasy, molly, and prescription drugs with a street value of over $10,000. She was also found with a large amount of cash, scales, and packaging materials. She was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. She faces two counts of felony drug possession and four misdemeanors tomorrow in Cortland City Court.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
cnycentral.com
Watertown man arrested after allegedly threatening mom with with box cutter
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested Miguel A. Harvey, 23, of Watertown on multiple charges following an altercation with his mother on Sunday, Jan. 1. Authorities say Harvey threatened his mother with a box cutter as he demanded money from her. After getting money from his mother, Harvey fled the residence, trooper said. Investigators apprehended Harvey shortly after in the Town of Watertown without incident.
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
WKTV
Utica man accused of threatening his children, their mother with gun during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened his children and their mother with a handgun on Jan. 3. The incident happened at a home on Mohawk Street just before 10 a.m. According to Utica police, the woman said she and her children’s father,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Poland resident facing unlicensed operation charges following traffic stop in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
WEBB- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous charges following a traffic stop last Wednesday in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was stopped by Town of Webb Police shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the Rondaxe Road. Chief of Police Ron Johnston tells us Mayer Jr. was allegedly driving with an expired New York State inspection.
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children
UTICA, NY – A domestic dispute between a man and a woman escalated after her children tried to intervene to separate the couple. At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, officers were dispatched in response to a previous altercation on Mohawk Street earlier in the morning hours. After arriving at the undisclosed second location, a female victim told police that she and her children’s father had engaged in an argument earlier at the Mohawk Street home. “As the argument escalated, the children attempted to separate the parties, and de-escalate the situation, however the male party began to physically push the children The post Utica dad charged after bringing gun to domestic dispute involving his children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
After 14-hour standoff, armed man has been taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police spent the majority of the day Monday, January 2 in a 14-hour standoff after receiving a menacing complaint about a man pointing a long gun at others on Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue. The suspect, 44-year-old Corey Gray, was taken into custody after 14 hours when he tried to […]
