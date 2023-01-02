Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) Five Iowa food organizations will get grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic; CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City; the Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation in Earlham; and the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Eat Greater Des Moines organizations have until March 1 to secure the required dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
