ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IA3ku_0k0rPkRU00

(Undated) Five Iowa food organizations will get grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic; CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City; the Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation in Earlham; and the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Eat Greater Des Moines organizations have until March 1 to secure the required dollar-for-dollar matching funds.

Comments / 0

Related
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
97X

These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mollett Park selected for Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Atlantic) Five Iowa Food organizations were selected to receive MATCH grants from the Wellmark Foundation, including Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants are intended to assist in ending food insecurity across the state. Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh says the Wellmark foundation grant is about getting healthy foods to the community.
ATLANTIC, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90

(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
CRESTON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade

Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Applications Open: 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards

(Des Moines) The Healthiest State Initiative wants to recognize Iowa workplaces, education sites, healthcare providers, communities, youth, and individuals for their efforts to improve Iowans’ physical, social, and emotional well-being. “Making sure every Iowan has the tools they need to live their healthiest life takes the work of inspiring...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Ranks 21st in Growth State

(Undated) According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Iowa ranked 21st in a growth state in America; The Index analyzes customer moves during 2022. Officials say people arriving in Iowa in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 2% from 2021, while departures fell 1%. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Iowa accounted for nearly 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (49.6% departures), helping it rise six spots from its No. 27 growth ranking in 2021.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Richard Klein Obituary

Richard (Dick) Harold Klein was born on November 3, 1942, the youngest of six children born to Alfons and Marcella Klein. Dick grew up on a farm outside of Earling, Iowa and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating in 1960. He went on to the Universal Technical Institute in Omaha for year to become an Electrician.
EARLING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Free Emergency & Disaster Planning for Older Adults

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health offers a free program that guides older adults through creating a disaster plan to handle any emergency. The Program is called Disaster PreWise. Victoria Means, Public Health Service Coordinator, says preparing for an emergency can seem overwhelming, and most people are not even sure where...
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services

Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
IOWA STATE
loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy