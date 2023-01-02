Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
13abc.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc. Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon...
myfox28columbus.com
wktn.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Death of Woman in Upper Sandusky’s Dollar Tree
The following release came from Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas……. On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived...
