Food drive breaks records
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Food Drive is in the books and it was a smashing success. So says Bucky Berry, who helped to coordinate the event. Berry says enough food was raised to fill four Rockingham County School buses and a 40-foot race trailer and all that food was taken to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.
State of the Market: 2023 Forecasts higher prices, steady sales in Northern Shenandoah Valley
There is a lot of speculation around the real estate market in today’s society. Everyone with access to television or an internet connection is exposed to some kind of information about real estate. It’s all different, some good and some bad, but there is one common theme: regardless of the source or quality of the information, it all gets treated like gospel. Opinions aside, the simplest (and most reliable) way to settle the debate is to look at the numbers.
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor
Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2. Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident. A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam...
Christmas tree pickup begins in the city
One final reminder for Friendly City residents that if you’re ready to get the Christmas tree out of your house, tomorrow is the day to do it. The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal Tuesday morning. City officials are asking anyone who wishes to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m.
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
New mayor named in Staunton
The city of Staunton is under new leadership this morning following the mayor’s resignation yesterday. Andrea Oakes stepped down during the city’s reorganization meeting. The Staunton News Leader reports that Oakes was not present at the meeting, and her resignation letter was read by city attorney John Blair.
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
Annual Blessing of the Animals event held
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth annual Blessing of the Animals event was held at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton. People brought their dogs, as well as pictures of cats, cows, lizards, parakeets, and any other pets to be blessed. The event had tables with treats and snacks as well...
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service
Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
Staunton-based medical and drug manufacturer acquires medical device, components company
Cadence Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products based in Staunton, announced today that it has acquired Utitec, Inc., a manufacturer specializing in miniature, deep drawn medical device and commercial components. Utitec is headquartered in Watertown, Conn., with an additional medical facility...
