COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."

OOLTEWAH, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO