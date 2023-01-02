Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs. Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area. The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box...
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire
12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County backyard buried under water after storm
Overnight rainfall flooded several streets in Cherokee County. One family's entire backyard was swallowed by flooding waters.
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
WTVCFOX
Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
WTVCFOX
Robbery suspect surrenders in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A robbery suspect surrendered in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, according to Jerri Sutton with the Chattanooga Police Department. The suspect who ran into the home was known to be armed in the past, so Sutton says the took precautions in negotiating with him.
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
Mother left toddler alone in car on Christmas to play coin slots, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is facing charges after police say she left her young child alone in a car to gamble — again. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV that Michaela Dawn Rayls, 32, was arrested on Christmas Day outside of a Food Mart on Highway 48.
WTVCFOX
Cleveland woman buys heaters for neighbor during snow storm, forming lifelong bond
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cold weather and warm hearts go hand in hand in this Pay it Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Five years ago, a Cleveland woman bought heaters to keep her neighbor from freezing when they said a landlord was slow to fix the heat. Bliss...
WTVCFOX
Left in the dark: Hixson man says TVA's rolling blackouts hurt his wallet
HIXSON, Tenn. — Hixson resident Jim Watson took a hit to his wallet after he says he was left in the dark during the TVA’s winter storm rolling blackout. "If I know what's going on, I can deal with it. If I don't know what's going on. You're gonna end up costing me money," says Watson.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Sheriff Says New Office Providing More Space For Staff
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the move to the former GBI Crime Lab near Hays State Prison has had a lot of positive affects on his office and staff. In addition to a lot more space to work, the new facility offers a dedicated conference room and training facilities. Also, the investigations team now has their own space in the building.
NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive
Much of Georgia is under a tornado watch through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours just as youth are getting home from their first day back from the holiday break, and parents are getting back on the roads for the commute home. Polk County joins surrounding counties including Floyd, Haralson, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, […] The post NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Broadband grants announced for Floyd, Gordon and Bartow Counties
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023–12:43 p.m. Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow are three of 29 Georgia Counties that will benefit from a portion of $234 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and...
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson counties
UPDATE: The warning has expired. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern DeKalb County and northeastern Jackson County until 1:30 p.m. At 105 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 7 miles south of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 30...
