FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Sews Needed Items for Hospital
A Virginia woman is using her sewing talents to bring joy to the lives of patients and staff at a local hospital. Watch her amazing story here.
Woman 'heartbroken' when sick mom sat 16 hours in ER waiting room
“I was just overwhelmed with what I saw, with the number of people that were sitting around. It was just really heartbreaking," she said.
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is...
Experts warn of ‘after holiday spike’ of COVID-19 and RSV in the new year
New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed localities in central Virginia are seeing more new cases of COVID-19, but a decrease in RSV cases, following any expected "holiday spike."
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Watercrest, Harbert Complete 98-Unit Community in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II have completed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in Richmond. EMJ Corp. was the builder, while Trustmark Bank provided financing.
Seek mental health help now, therapist says
A Gallup poll found that the share of Americans who considered their mental health to be “excellent” or “good” was at its lowest point ever.
NBC12
Renewed push for learning CPR following cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after experiencing cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game is shedding light on the importance of CPR and AED training. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating properly, and it can happen to almost anyone, even young adults like 24-year-old Damar...
Inside Nova
Hospitals across Northern Virginia welcome first babies of the new year
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight. At Stafford Hospital, baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born at 1:38 a.m. to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Maymont replaces fallen 150-year-old community-loved tulip poplar
Maymont made the announcement of the 150-year-old tulip poplar's replacement on Facebook at the end of December. Maymont said since the tree was so beloved, having been used in weddings, and as a community focus, the organization wanted to replace it with a tree just as impressive.
Dog left in crate outside Colonial Heights shelter, shelters see increase in abandoned animals
"You made a commitment to this animal, and we understand life changes and situations change, but you need to have a plan that includes your pet," Peters said. "If you lose your housing or if your animal becomes sick, there needs to be a backup. We can't be everyone's backup."
Homeless families feel left behind as Richmond struggles to open shelters
When an arctic blast hit Central Virginia just before Christmas, Richmond was supposed to have opened four overnight inclement weather shelters. However, it only opened two.
NBC12
Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems
RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
WHSV
Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
Many Virginians can save with this federal discounted internet program
NORFOLK, Va. — If you heard about a government program that claims to offer a $30 discount on internet services, it's not a scam! It's a federal program that aims to help low-income Americans afford high-speed internet. Announced last year, the Affordable Connectivity Program provides $30 monthly internet subsidies,...
New study shows alarming diabetes numbers as Central Virginians deal with drug shortages
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study from the peer-reviewed medical journal, Diabetes Care, showing the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase more rapidly over the next few decades.
NBC12
Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
