Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13newsnow.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is...
VIRGINIA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Watercrest, Harbert Complete 98-Unit Community in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II have completed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care. The community features 76 assisted living units and 22 memory care units in Richmond. EMJ Corp. was the builder, while Trustmark Bank provided financing.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Renewed push for learning CPR following cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after experiencing cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game is shedding light on the importance of CPR and AED training. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating properly, and it can happen to almost anyone, even young adults like 24-year-old Damar...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Attorney General Miyares launches investigation into northern Va. high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has officially launched an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. During a press conference on Wednesday, Miyares said his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the high school’s administration for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads represents in the 2023 Rose Parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads showed up and showed out at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion marching band represented the 757 and the state of Virginia, and Donate Life honored a Virginia Beach woman for saving four lives through organ donation.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian Review

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems

RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

