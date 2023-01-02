Read full article on original website
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit senior reaching 1,000 points
A member of the Yellville-Summit High School girls’ basketball team reached a milestone on Tuesday. Kambree Gibson scored her 1,000th point as the Lady Panthers defeated Calico Rock 68-27. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well on the boys’ side. The Panthers ended up losing to Calico Rock 70-22.
MH wins majority of junior high basketball games over Batesville
Mountain Home hosted Batesville for several junior high basketball games on Tuesday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers topping the Junior Pioneers 37-25. Rhett Gilbert paced Mountain Home with 13 points, and Drew Haney added 12. The Junior Bombers improve to 7-8 on the season. Mountain...
Norfork, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet in MH
The Norfork High School bowling teams will be in Mountain Home for the second straight day. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will host Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes.
Izard County High School teams to begin George Kell Classic
Both of the Izard County High School basketball teams will be in Tuckerman on Wednesday to begin action in the George Kell Classic. The Lady Cougars will meet Manila at 5, and Izard County’s boys face Pangburn at 6:20.
MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
Norfork, Flippin to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Two local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Tuesday. Norfork and Flippin will be squaring off at Driftwood Lanes.
Tommye Reubin, 91, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Tommye Reubin, 91, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Tommye was born on March 11, 1931, in Ada, Oklahoma, to Tom and Clara Davis Parker. She married Leon Reubin on July 25, 1948 in Ada, Oklahoma and shared 74 wonderful years. She started her career as a logistics manager for the United States Airforce, managed Baxter County Airport, and later was a real estate agent in the Twin Lakes area. She was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church. Tommye was happiest when surrounded by her husband and friends and family. She kept in contact with friends from around the country that she met during their time in the Air Force. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and playing dominos. She was an excellent storyteller and could recall stories from decades back with the smallest of details. Tommye was known for making the best pecan pie!
Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.
Karla O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old Karla O’Neil of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Karla O’Neil died Sunday in Mountain Home.
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.
Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester
As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night
The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
MH finishes with above-average rainfall for 2022; 1 record broken in December
The Twin Lakes Area ended up above average in rainfall for December and the year of 2022. In addition, a daily record of rainfall was broken, and snow was recorded on one day during the month. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National...
2022 doubled annual average snowfall; MH finishes above average for rainfall
“If you don’t like the weather, just wait. It will change.” That may be one of the most repeated cliches ever, and in 2022, it proved to be true for the Twin Lakes Area. The year included the fifth wettest May in recorded history, the third driest June and the annual average for snowfall literally being doubled. In addition, a total of 10 daily records were either broken or tied last year at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home.
Linda Hale, 79, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Linda Hale of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Linda Hale died Sunday at her residence.
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
