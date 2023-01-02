ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

mansionglobal.com

Ultra-Luxury Clients Value Refinement, Says Pinto General Director

When we think of royal palaces and otherwise opulent interiors, maximalism comes to mind. Pietro Scaglione is a champion of the design ethos. As the artistic director of the Paris-based design company Pinto he leads projects in some of the most over-the-top interiors on land, at sea in yachts and in the air by way of private jets.
Nick Davies

Tips to Finding The Best Local Real Estate Agent For You

Find Your New Perfect Home TodayPhoto byTierra Mallorca - Unsplah. Finding a local realtor can be an instrumental step in the process of buying or selling a home. A knowledgeable realtor can help you navigate the complexities of the real estate market, negotiate the best deal, and ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. However, with so many realtors to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right one. Here are some tips to help you find a local realtor who is a good fit for you.
The Kitchn

6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling

A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
topgear.com

10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023

“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Housing Ends Year on an Average Note

Manhattan luxury real estate capped a bumpy year on an average note, with 13 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to a roundup of deals from Olshan Realty on Monday. That’s one fewer than the 10-year average for the last week...
MANHATTAN, NY
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily

Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels. Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and...
MANHATTAN, NY
MassLive.com

With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says

In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
mansionglobal.com

A Glass Costa Rican Mansion Soaks in Valley and Mountain Views

The Highpoint, a contemporary home in the Costa Rican capital San José, earns its name with panoramic views of the Central Valley. It’s part of the affluent community of Cerro Alto, a collection of 149 properties spread over 62 acres in the hills of Escazú. The community’s contemporary design and wide range of luxury amenities set it apart from other neighborhoods in the area, said listing agent Clari Vega.

