A Real Estate Agent Reveals The HGTV Trends That No One Wants Anymore
Reaching 77 million American households, HGTV can have a huge impact on design trends. Here are the HGTV trends going out of style, according to an expert.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
Prepare to be mesmerized by ‘spellbinding’ mansion for sale in Canada. Take a look
“The house is a contemporary landmark, but it’s also very much a home,” the listing agent told Mansion Global
Ultra-Luxury Clients Value Refinement, Says Pinto General Director
When we think of royal palaces and otherwise opulent interiors, maximalism comes to mind. Pietro Scaglione is a champion of the design ethos. As the artistic director of the Paris-based design company Pinto he leads projects in some of the most over-the-top interiors on land, at sea in yachts and in the air by way of private jets.
Tips to Finding The Best Local Real Estate Agent For You
Find Your New Perfect Home TodayPhoto byTierra Mallorca - Unsplah. Finding a local realtor can be an instrumental step in the process of buying or selling a home. A knowledgeable realtor can help you navigate the complexities of the real estate market, negotiate the best deal, and ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. However, with so many realtors to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right one. Here are some tips to help you find a local realtor who is a good fit for you.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling
A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
More California Than Hudson River—a Glass Mansion Asking $45 Million Heads to Auction
A masterpiece of modernist architecture that appears to be floating over New York’s Hudson River in the Catskill Mountains, will be auctioned in a no-reserve online sale this month. The Dutchess County property, which is listed for $45 million and named Ledgerock, will be sold by Concierge Sotheby’s Auctions,...
10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023
“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
Manhattan Luxury Housing Ends Year on an Average Note
Manhattan luxury real estate capped a bumpy year on an average note, with 13 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to a roundup of deals from Olshan Realty on Monday. That’s one fewer than the 10-year average for the last week...
Mansion Global Daily
Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels. Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and...
With interest rates up, it actually makes sense to invest in bank CDs again, report says
In just a year, interest rates for certificates of deposit have jumped to more than 4%, making these once popular forms of investment appealing again, a report says. Certificates of deposit, or CDs, are considered safe places to invest because they earn interest over a fixed period of time and are offered by most banks. Whereas just a year ago most CDs were earning less than 1% interest, there are now many banks and credit unions advertising surging interest rates, The Boston Globe reported.
A Glass Costa Rican Mansion Soaks in Valley and Mountain Views
The Highpoint, a contemporary home in the Costa Rican capital San José, earns its name with panoramic views of the Central Valley. It’s part of the affluent community of Cerro Alto, a collection of 149 properties spread over 62 acres in the hills of Escazú. The community’s contemporary design and wide range of luxury amenities set it apart from other neighborhoods in the area, said listing agent Clari Vega.
5 ways to make thousands a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
Top Wall Street Strategist Says Stick With 6 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks in 2023
A top Wall Street strategist feels energy could once again shine in 2023. These six outstanding stocks offer big and dependable dividends that could be raised this year, making them excellent total return candidates.
Palm Beach Mansion—Nearly 100 Years Old and Asking $49 Million—Finds a Buyer
After a little more than a month on the market, a $48.85 million oceanfront mansion in Florida’s upscale enclave Palm Beach has found a buyer. The nearly 100-year-old five-bedroom home, which occupies a corner lot opposite the Atlantic Ocean, hit the market on Nov. 21 and was in contract as of Dec. 29, listing records show.
A Prepper’s Paradise in Backcountry Virginia Gets a $5 Million Price Cut
A sprawling 350-acre off-the-grid escape deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia has just gotten $5 million cheaper. High Mountain Camp, as it’s known, had its sticker price chopped to $12 million last week, down from the $17 million it first asked when it hit the market in March 2020.
