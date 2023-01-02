ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

13abc.com

Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase

MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody

UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
SANDUSKY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two dogs found skinned in Lima, SPCA investigates

LIMA, Ohio — On New Year’s Eve, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the discovery of two deceased dogs on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. What seemed like a routine removal turned disturbing when it was discovered the dogs had been skinned.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages

LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
LIMA, OH

