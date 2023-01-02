Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Perkins Township
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Perkins Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Perkins Township Police officials, the...
13abc.com
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
Several indicted on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: As of Friday, Jan. 6, TPD confirmed an unnamed teenager was also indicted on charges related to the Wilder and Pitman case. The story below reflects new information. Nine people have been indicted on murder charges in the case of Toledo teens Ke'Marion Wilder, 16,...
13abc.com
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
Federal grand jury indicts alleged Sandusky member of 'Boogaloo Bois' accused of threatening government officials
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Sandusky man who is reportedly a member of a far-right extremist group has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged threats he made against members of the government. A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a six-count indictment against Aron McKillips, with the most...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion jail
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
13abc.com
The family of Alfonzo Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonzo Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
crawfordcountynow.com
16-year-old found dead inside Mansfield hotel staircase
MANSFIELD—Officers responded to the Quality Inn at 500 N. Trimble Rd. at about 10:45 am. A staff person called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside. Upon searching the facility Mansfield Police Officers located a 16-year-old victim inside a staircase. It appears the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds thus...
13abc.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc. Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon...
Local teen shares his story after stealing family member's guns, getting caught
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo 15-year-old stole two guns from his family to feel safe, he said. But taking those guns actually made him feel more at risk. Being around gangs and seeing things he didn't want to see caused him to take the guns, he said. But with...
crawfordcountynow.com
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
huroninsider.com
Woman charged after her 10-month-old child reportedly tests positive for marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 22-year-old woman was charged with endangering children on December 26 after her 10-month-old reportedly tested positive for marijuana. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Firelands Regional Medical Center for an endangering children complaint. When officers arrived, according to the report, an Erie County Children Services representative told them that a 10 month old child tested positive for marijuana or THC after the child was brought to the hospital.
East Toledoan plans to move away after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok video of gunfire in east Toledo on New Year's Eve has gone viral with over 500,000 views. The Toledoan who posted the video, Heladio Contreras, said it happens every year, but this year was the worst. In the video, the shots go off for nearly a minute.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two dogs found skinned in Lima, SPCA investigates
LIMA, Ohio — On New Year’s Eve, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the discovery of two deceased dogs on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. What seemed like a routine removal turned disturbing when it was discovered the dogs had been skinned.
Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages
LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
Comments / 0