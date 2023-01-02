Read full article on original website
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Former Fox News guest charged with exploiting her mom
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former regular guest on Fox News stole at least $224,000 from her 88-year-old mother and unnecessarily put her in a nursing home twice against her will, including by once dragging her mom from her home, Florida authorities said Friday. Cathy Areu, who provided...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:27 p.m. EST
Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest hypersonic weapons on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine. The Admiral Gorshkov is the first ship in the new series of frigates which were designed to replace the aging Soviet-built destroyers as a key strike component of the Russian navy. It's armed with the newly commissioned Zircon hypersonic missiles. Putin has declared that it is capable of flying nine times faster than the speed of sound and has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles). He has emphasized that Zircon has the capability to penetrate any missile defenses.
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The film "Women Talking," starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
‘Simple’ Trump panned for asking ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm
Former President Donald Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday to ask “Whatever happened to Global Warming?” in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that has left 37 people dead in Western New York. Mr Trump, who is running for president again, has long denied the science of climate change and spewed misinformation about the danger it poses. His administration gutted envrionmental protections, favouring the concerns of oil and gas companies. The former president was, predictably, criticised for his take on the storm that dumped snow on the Buffalo area and affected travel throughout...
Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at Vatican funeral
Pope Francis is honoring his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring.
The Wild Eviction Drama George Santos Can’t Seem to Explain
Rep. George Santos is once again on the move.At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.The details of Santos’ wanderings add to the cloak of contradictions and lies surrounding his biographical and financial claims, raising new questions about exactly where he lived and how he funded his lifestyle and his campaign. The pending ouster also...
Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2023
Over a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online:. 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Trump’s golf simulator reportedly angered Joe Biden
According to a new book, President Joe Biden’s anger would boil over anytime he was reminded of former President Donald Trump’s presence in the White House. In “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” which will be released on January 17, author Chris Whipple says the current U.S. President would “let loose” on Trump when showing special guests around his official residence, according to the New York Post.
Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena after failing to beat the clock
Donald Trump addressing a crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) The subpoena issued to Trump by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has officially been withdrawn after failing to beat the clock on the committee's allotted time frame.
Biden plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in his presidency
President Biden says it's his 'intention' to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former President Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
