Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powell Street and New Lots Avenue, the lot is two blocks west of the New Lots Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Newday Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure with several single-room occupancy units into a four-story residential building at 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Clinton-Washington Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Josh Navi under the United 2441 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
660 Fifth Avenue’s Re-cladding Wraps Up in Midtown, Manhattan
Exterior renovation work is complete on 660 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story commercial tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Brookfield Properties, which purchased the building from Kushner Companies for $1.3 billion in 2018, the $400 million project involves the modernization of the structure’s 1.25 million square feet of office space and full replacement of its mid-century façade with a new glass curtain wall. The overhaul is also expected to achieve LEED Gold certification and a WELL Health Safety rating. Turner Construction Company is the general contractor and Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive leasing agent for the building, which is located between West 52nd and 53rd Streets and was formerly addressed as 666 Fifth Avenue.
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Mixed-Use Expansion at 418-420 East 75th Street in Lenox Hill, Manhattan
Renderings have been released for 418-420 East 75th Street, a six-story mixed-use building in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group, the project involves the expansion of a two-story building into a condominium and retail property. The plot is located between First and York Avenues.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
6sqft
Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business
Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lottery
Qualifying winners of the NYC Housing Connect Melrose North Apartments housing lottery could start the new year off with truly affordable housing. Eight of the 67 units available to the public in this lottery are listed with “$0” in the “Monthly Rent” column.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
ARC Architecture + Design Studio has revealed renderings for a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the building will comprise roughly 17,500 square feet and yield 16 units. Le Capital NYC, an entity belonging to local developer Ariel Shalom,...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
New York YIMBY
Final Phase of $1.7B Hunts Point Access Improvement Project Kicks Off in the South Bronx
New York governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third and final phase of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is now underway in the South Bronx. Launched in 2019, the goal of the project is to provide improved access between the Hunts Point Peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for automobiles and trucks traveling to and from wholesale commercial businesses located on the peninsula. The project will also address infrastructure deficiencies in the area.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
New York YIMBY
TSX Broadway’s LED Screen Turns On at 1568 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan
Construction on TSX Broadway, a 47-story hotel tower at 1568 Broadway in Times Square, has reached a milestone as crews have turned on its 18,000-square foot podium LED display for testing. Designed by Perkins Eastman and Mancini Duffy and developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, the 550,000-square-foot structure will yield 661 hotel rooms operated by Tempo of Hilton as well as 100,000 square feet of retail space on the lower levels and Times Square’s only cantilevering outdoor performance stage. Positioned above the new retail space is the historic Palace Theater, which was renovated by PBDW Architects and lifted 30 feet above street level in early 2022. The property is located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street.
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
evgrieve.com
The future of the unlicensed weed vendors
The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
