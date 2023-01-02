Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Turnto10.com
Will this gloomy stretch of weather ever end?
Fog and low clouds blanket the region Wednesday. Seems like a straightforward forecast, but the nuances of the stationary front dividing Southern New England in half is making today's weather more complicated than usual. To the north of the front, cooler air. To the south, warmer air. These two air...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts couple creates unique party bus, offers New England excursions
Married couple Matthew and Ellen Collard didn't always see eye to eye when it came to buying an old school bus. “Basically for the past couple of years, he has been very interested in pushing me to get one of these buses," said Ellen. "I was like, 'I'm just not sure about this' then, he came to me and said, 'Well what if I bring you a business plan?' I said, 'Bring me your business plan and we will go from there.'"
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
A Dartmouth Woman Received a Package in the Mail With an Odd Drawing On It
As we begin 2023, I'm still seeing a lot of Fed-Ex and UPS trucks buzzing around the SouthCoast as if the Christmas season was still in full effect. I do not doubt that there are people out there who didn't get every online package delivered before Christmas day and it's no one's fault but the late-minute buyer. Just had to get that off my chest real quick.
middletownri.com
Lower Third Beach Road Update
The culvert on Third Beach Road in the Maidford River Management Area is expected to be repaired this week after getting damaged by flooding from a Dec. 23 storm. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes until the area reopens. #MiddletownRI.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
ecori.org
Bicycling Can Be Year-Round Mode of Transportation with Some Adjustments
Tyson Bottenus on his mountain bike, which he converted into an all-weather vehicle. (Courtesy photo) For the past three years, I’ve been deprogramming myself from a car-centric lifestyle and trying to remember what it was like before I had a license. This quest started a few years ago when I lost the ability to see straight, and it made me realize how much I depended on an automobile for my transportation needs.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
fallriverreporter.com
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
nrinow.news
Power outage, light show caused by damaged transformer in Pascoag Tuesday night
BURRILLVILLE – Hundreds of homes lost power and the sky was lit with a flickering blue light Tuesday evening after a tree limb damaged a transformer near the boat launch on Wilson’s Reservoir. Crews from Pascoag Utility District were able to restore power to most homes in less...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
ricentral.com
After 55 years, Summit General Store closes for good
COVENTRY — For decades, Summit General Store was a place where residents of western Coventry and beyond went to do their shopping, grab a sandwich, collect their mail and catch up with old friends. After 55 years in business, the general store, a reminder of the days when similar...
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
