This $11.5 Million NYC Condo Comes With a 20-Foot Pool—in the Living Room
There are some amenities that New Yorkers can only dream of, and their own personal pool is one of them. Although, the Manhattanite lucky enough to scoop up this West Chelsea condo can take a dip right inside their living room. Only 16 residences at the Soo K. Chan–designed Soori High Line building are equipped with an indoor pool, and now two of those units have just been hoisted onto the market for a combined $11.5 million. The apartments are adjacent to one another and share a stunning 20-foot-long heated saltwater swimming pool meant to serve as an extension of its living spaces. The palatial pad...
Manhattan Luxury Housing Ends Year on an Average Note
Manhattan luxury real estate capped a bumpy year on an average note, with 13 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, according to a roundup of deals from Olshan Realty on Monday. That’s one fewer than the 10-year average for the last week...
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio Is Selling Her Pristine Manhattan Penthouse Of 17 Years for a Small Profit — See the Photos!
After nearly 20 years of living the high life in a Manhattan penthouse, supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio is ready to turn a new leaf with her living space. Around 17 years ago, Ambrósio acquired the 1,600-square-foot duplex for a little less than $2 million, and is ready to sell it for $2.75 million.
A Glass Costa Rican Mansion Soaks in Valley and Mountain Views
The Highpoint, a contemporary home in the Costa Rican capital San José, earns its name with panoramic views of the Central Valley. It’s part of the affluent community of Cerro Alto, a collection of 149 properties spread over 62 acres in the hills of Escazú. The community’s contemporary design and wide range of luxury amenities set it apart from other neighborhoods in the area, said listing agent Clari Vega.
Palm Beach Mansion—Nearly 100 Years Old and Asking $49 Million—Finds a Buyer
After a little more than a month on the market, a $48.85 million oceanfront mansion in Florida’s upscale enclave Palm Beach has found a buyer. The nearly 100-year-old five-bedroom home, which occupies a corner lot opposite the Atlantic Ocean, hit the market on Nov. 21 and was in contract as of Dec. 29, listing records show.
Betsey Johnson’s Kitschy Interiors Stay Living in My Head Rent-Free
As a teenager during the aughts, my style was heavily influenced by Betsey Johnson. Contrary to the sterileness of my suburban surroundings, I was enamored by the “pretty in punk” lifestyle that she sold through her namesake brand, the perfect combination of romantic and rebellious that orbited at the center of counterculture. During an era where I spent most of my weekends moshing in the pit with my friends, it was imperative that I always did so in style. As I dragged myself out of bed to get dressed every morning before school, I would recite one of Betsey’s most famous quotes: “Girls do not dress for boys. They dress for themselves and, of course, each other. If girls dressed for boys they’d just walk around naked at all times.”
Art Deco Architecture: Buildings that Illuminate This Brilliant Style
Art Deco architecture flourished throughout the world between the years of the World Wars. Art Deco is one of the first true international styles. You can find prominent examples of Art Deco buildings from India to the United States. Art Deco architecture stemmed from design ideas of the previous era,...
Step It Up: Elevating Hardwood Stairs With Runners
Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we explored how to choose a stylish stair runner. Sound absorption, safety and style are reasons designers install runners on hardwood stairs. These rugs can make...
Manhattan New Development Sales Surpassed $6 Billion in 2022, Nearly Double Pre-Pandemic Levels
Manhattan’s residential property market ended 2022 on a low note, with sales and prices both trending downward in part due to inflation and interest rate hikes, the latest market reports show. There was a cooldown across almost all property types and price points, although some segments fared better than...
