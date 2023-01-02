As a teenager during the aughts, my style was heavily influenced by Betsey Johnson. Contrary to the sterileness of my suburban surroundings, I was enamored by the “pretty in punk” lifestyle that she sold through her namesake brand, the perfect combination of romantic and rebellious that orbited at the center of counterculture. During an era where I spent most of my weekends moshing in the pit with my friends, it was imperative that I always did so in style. As I dragged myself out of bed to get dressed every morning before school, I would recite one of Betsey’s most famous quotes: “Girls do not dress for boys. They dress for themselves and, of course, each other. If girls dressed for boys they’d just walk around naked at all times.”

OHIO STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO