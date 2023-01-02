ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Loss of the SS Cap Arcona: The German Prison Ship Sunk By the RAF with 5,000 Concentration Camp Prisoners Onboard

The SS Cap Arcona was at the heart of one of the largest loss of life incidents during the Second World War. Compared to events where those onboard were enlisted men, she was used as a prison ship housing thousands of concentration camp prisoners who’d been moved once the Allies had started liberating camps throughout Germany and Eastern Europe.
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN — (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the...
BBC

Somalia car bombs: Family of nine killed in Hiraan attack

A family of nine have died in a double car bombing in central Hiraan province, Somalia, an eyewitness has told the BBC. A further 26 people were also killed, the local deputy policy commissioner told the Reuters news agency. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has said it was behind the...
WKRG

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies

MOSCOW (AP) — Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia’s first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80. Khasbulatov’s death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television. An ethnic Chechen, Khasbulatov was elected speaker of the parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse.
The Guardian

Many killed after fuel tanker explodes in tunnel in Afghanistan

At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, a local official has said. The Salang tunnel, about 80 miles (130km) north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s. It is a key route linking the country’s north and south.
WKRG

Sitting ducks? Russian military flaws seen in troop deaths

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military’s top brass came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as more details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern...
WKRG

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press...
WKRG

AG: No ‘certainty’ escaped prisoner crossed into U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Chihuahua Attorney General Roberto Fierro says he cannot confirm Juarez news reports that one of the 30 men who escaped from Juarez’s Cereso-3 prison may now be in the United States. “No. There is no certainty that he crossed into the United States,”...
The Associated Press

Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching...
kalkinemedia.com

Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab

At least nine people were killed and several wounded in two simultaneous car bombings in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security officials and witnesses said. The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which has been waging a years-long insurgency against the fragile central government, according to the SITE monitoring group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy