Read full article on original website
Related
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Loss of the SS Cap Arcona: The German Prison Ship Sunk By the RAF with 5,000 Concentration Camp Prisoners Onboard
The SS Cap Arcona was at the heart of one of the largest loss of life incidents during the Second World War. Compared to events where those onboard were enlisted men, she was used as a prison ship housing thousands of concentration camp prisoners who’d been moved once the Allies had started liberating camps throughout Germany and Eastern Europe.
How two paranoid and weapons-obsessed brothers who gunned down two cops were able to amass 'considerable weaponry'
Australia's weapons licensing system needs to be reviewed, according to the Queensland Police Union (QPU) chief, after two police officers and a bystander were shot dead on Monday. The officers, Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold, and a member of the public, Alan Dare, were murdered by three 'remorseless,...
Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare
When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
BERLIN — (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the...
BBC
Somalia car bombs: Family of nine killed in Hiraan attack
A family of nine have died in a double car bombing in central Hiraan province, Somalia, an eyewitness has told the BBC. A further 26 people were also killed, the local deputy policy commissioner told the Reuters news agency. The al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab has said it was behind the...
Two British nationals among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Two British nationals, believed to be a husband and wife, were among four people killed when two helicopters collided midair near Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, police said Tuesday.
WKRG
Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies
MOSCOW (AP) — Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia’s first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80. Khasbulatov’s death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television. An ethnic Chechen, Khasbulatov was elected speaker of the parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse.
Many killed after fuel tanker explodes in tunnel in Afghanistan
At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, a local official has said. The Salang tunnel, about 80 miles (130km) north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s. It is a key route linking the country’s north and south.
WKRG
Sitting ducks? Russian military flaws seen in troop deaths
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military’s top brass came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as more details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern...
WKRG
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press...
WKRG
AG: No ‘certainty’ escaped prisoner crossed into U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Chihuahua Attorney General Roberto Fierro says he cannot confirm Juarez news reports that one of the 30 men who escaped from Juarez’s Cereso-3 prison may now be in the United States. “No. There is no certainty that he crossed into the United States,”...
Pakistan: 1 soldier, 4 militants killed in army operation
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday. The development comes weeks after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism center in the northwest, snatching...
kalkinemedia.com
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab
At least nine people were killed and several wounded in two simultaneous car bombings in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security officials and witnesses said. The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which has been waging a years-long insurgency against the fragile central government, according to the SITE monitoring group.
Comments / 0