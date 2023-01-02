Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted
Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. Manchester United also have interest, so any club that wants Thruam will have to beat Inter Milan to his signa
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
FourFourTwo
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
CBS Sports
Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more
The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to revive move for James Maddison?
Newcastle, eh? Depending on who’s holding court, either a sickening oil-backed behemoth-in-waiting, or a club freed from its Sports Direct-branded shackles, and now flourishing with a manager getting a tune out of an astutely-assembled band of players not completely weighed down by stardust. Maybe this month could mark a...
Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
The Dutchman was substituted at halftime in Monday's 3-1 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford.
Yardbarker
Napoli Offer Angers €20M For Inter Milan & Leicester Target Azzedine Ounahi, Italian Media Report
Napoli have made an offer of €20 million to Angers to sign midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, to try and beat out the competition of Inter, Leicester City, and other teams around Europe. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-USA at Netherlands
Dec 3, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter acknowledges fans after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk Likely to Miss January Matches Due to Hamstring Injury
When Virgil van Dijk had to be taken off at the half against Brentford on Monday following a first half where Liverpool’s star defender at times appeared to be struggling physically, the suspicion was injury and the hope was that it would turn out to be minor. Manager Jürgen...
Yardbarker
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
FOX Sports
Luis Suárez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena
SAO PAULO (AP) — More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suárez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended. Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return...
Yardbarker
Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese
Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese. At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.
