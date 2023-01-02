Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/02/2023
PADUCAH — Active weather is on the way tonight through tomorrow, with a threat of heavy rain and severe storms between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect windy weather overnight, with gusts getting up to about 30 miles per hour. There's a low risk for...
wkdzradio.com
Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms
Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Here's why tornado sirens will go off county-wide when warnings are issued
PADUCAH — Many of you probably heard tornado sirens Monday night after warnings were issued throughout the Local 6 area. Our weather team tracked the storm to the Reidland area of McCracken County, but even here at the television station, tornado sirens were turned on. Many of you asked us why portions of the county that weren't near the tornado's path had their sirens go off.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State's Racer Arena to open as storm shelter Monday evening
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — With severe weather in the forecast Monday night, the Calloway County Fiscal Court says Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open to the community as a storm shelter. A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in place for Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9
OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, KY, water crisis update
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis. Marion, Kentucky has a new leadership including the mayor. She says she'll fight for clean water for city residents as Marion continues combatting a water crisis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
wpsdlocal6.com
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin P.D. reports Safety Bus success with over 100 riders, no D.U.I.s
MARTIN, TN — Over 100 people took advantage of the free Safety Bus shuttle service in Martin as they celebrated New Year's Eve. According to the Martin Police Department, the Safety Bus is a yearly volunteer service giving community members rides on NYE to help ensure safety on the roads.
cilfm.com
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
