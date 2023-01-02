Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston Public Schools students, staff return to class after winter break with mask request
BOSTON — Boston Public Schools students and staff who returned to class on Tuesday are being encouraged to wear a mask as they return from the winter break. Officials said masking is an "ask and expectation" but not a mandate for a total of eight school days, beginning Tuesday and lasting through Jan. 13.
WCVB
Boston teacher injured intervening in fight between group of girls after school
BOSTON — A Massachusetts teacher who was intervening in a fight between a group of girls was assaulted Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a teacher at the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the teacher, who was not immediately identified, was...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
WCVB
Man armed with long knife fatally shot by Cambridge police officer, DA says
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was shot by a Cambridge police officer while approaching officers with a long knife. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident who said he saw a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment while in possession of a machete.
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
WCVB
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody, Massachusetts, police say
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police say they are searching for a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in the Massachusetts city. The armed robbery happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Drive. According to police, the mail carrier told officers he was approached from behind...
WCVB
Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
WCVB
Churches and state work together to deter threats against houses of worship
BOSTON — Sunday morning inside Faith Christian Church in Dorchester, and Pastor Brenda White is preaching to her flock. To help everyone focus on matters of faith, her church has partnered with the state to boost its security -- one of about 300 non-profit and faith based organizations across that state that have tapped into $13.9 million in state and federal grants over the last five years.
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
WCVB
Man accused of robbing, assaulting 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Massachusetts man is accused of robbing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a fire in her Attleboro home. Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth and is being held without bail after he was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault.
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
WCVB
Massachusetts youth hockey player thrown to ice by opposing coach during New Hampshire tournament
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Connecticut youth hockey coach has been fired after he grabbed a player from a Massachusetts team by the jersey and pulled him down onto the ice during a tournament in New Hampshire. The incident happened Saturday during a game at the Winter Classic at the...
