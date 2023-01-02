ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
SWANSEA, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man armed with long knife fatally shot by Cambridge police officer, DA says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was shot by a Cambridge police officer while approaching officers with a long knife. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident who said he saw a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment while in possession of a machete.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody, Massachusetts, police say

PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police say they are searching for a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in the Massachusetts city. The armed robbery happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Drive. According to police, the mail carrier told officers he was approached from behind...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Churches and state work together to deter threats against houses of worship

BOSTON — Sunday morning inside Faith Christian Church in Dorchester, and Pastor Brenda White is preaching to her flock. To help everyone focus on matters of faith, her church has partnered with the state to boost its security -- one of about 300 non-profit and faith based organizations across that state that have tapped into $13.9 million in state and federal grants over the last five years.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA

