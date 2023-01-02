ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Shea
2d ago

they are limiting purchase amounts you'd be driving there very often, also tax rate is sky high. looks like most will cross the border to make purchases. typical Connecticut

Daveolovesthrashmetal
2d ago

Booze is legalize weed should be legalized. It’s about time and I’ll governor will love the tax base.

Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Funeral for the fallen North Haven firefighter

CT residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales. Slate Clean law will remove low level cannabis convictions from people's records. Matty Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene a day before Christmas. Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

Fire department officials say a fire fighter became separated from his crew and was disoriented in the building on the second floor. Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mark Twain House in Hartford was vandalized three times over the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
The Center Square

Truckers weigh options on new highway tax

(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New bill would give airline passengers more rights

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal. Updated: 7 hours ago. A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. New passenger...
