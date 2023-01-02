Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Credit card rates, Southwest points, natural gas prices
Meteorologist Scot Haney said record warmth was possible on Wednesday, along with more rain. Here is his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 6 hours ago. Edgar Ismelej-Gomez, 26, was identified as a person...
Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses turn to lawmakers for help with safe staffing levels in hospitals
Father named a person of interest in child's death. A carbon monoxide incident prompted a police investigation in Waterbury. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said record warmth remans possible on the...
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
NBC Connecticut
Access Health CT to Host in-Person Enrollment Fairs for Health Coverage
Access Health CT is hosting six enrollment fairs this month to help Connecticut residents enroll in or renew health coverage. The enrollment fairs will offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists so residents can enroll before Open Enrollment ends on January 15. Open Enrollment began on November 1, 2022, and...
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery uses Connecticut-grown grains to produce spirits
Spirit distilleries have become a growing business in Connecticut and one in Litchfield is using locally sourced grains to produce their products.
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
Fire department officials say a fire fighter became separated from his crew and was disoriented in the building on the second floor. Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Mark Twain House in Hartford was vandalized three times over the...
Eyewitness News
Funeral for the fallen North Haven firefighter
CT residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales. Slate Clean law will remove low level cannabis convictions from people's records. Matty Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene a day before Christmas. Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on...
NECN
Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut
Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Truckers weigh options on new highway tax
(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Connecticut using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eyewitness News
The Clean Slate law gives many a second chance from cannabis convictions
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Marijuana has been legal here in Connecticut for a year and a half but starting today low-level convictions for possessing it will no longer be on thousands of people’s records. Thanks to the Clean Slate law roughly 44,000 cases of low-level cannabis convictions will be...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
