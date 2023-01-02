ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

Fire department officials say a fire fighter became separated from his crew and was disoriented in the building on the second floor. Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Mark Twain House in Hartford was vandalized three times over the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hundreds pay respects to North Haven firefighter during funeral service

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of firefighters from across Connecticut and neighboring states gathered to pay tribute to Matthias Wirtz. The North Haven firefighter died while fighting a fire the morning after Christmas. A procession got underway shortly after 10:40 a.m. His funeral began at 11 a.m. at St....
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple departments assist in police pursuit investigation

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Milford police say there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and the I-95 off ramp. The I-95 northbound exit 37 off ramp was temporarily shut down...
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 arrested for 2021 murder in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a murder that happened in North Haven in the summer of 2021. Armani Salcedo Jr., 22, and Dean Matta Jr., 24, both of New Haven, were charged in connection with the death of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home

Fire department officials say a fire fighter became separated from his crew and was disoriented in the building on the second floor. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Updated: 5 hours ago. Federal money to help Gold Star Bridge rehab project.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Calling hours held for fallen North Haven firefighter; road closures posted

With the holiday break over for many schools, parents said they’re keeping an eye on their children’s health, especially after visits with family. Procession for North Haven firefighter Matty Wirtz enters St. Barnabas Church. Updated: 7 hours ago. A procession for fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz entered...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Father charged in child's death in Stamford

Meteorologist Scot Haney said record warmth was possible on Wednesday, along with more rain. Here is his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 6 hours ago. Edgar Ismelej-Gomez, 26, was identified as a person...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy