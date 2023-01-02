Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
Fire department officials say a fire fighter became separated from his crew and was disoriented in the building on the second floor. Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Mark Twain House in Hartford was vandalized three times over the...
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds pay respects to North Haven firefighter during funeral service
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of firefighters from across Connecticut and neighboring states gathered to pay tribute to Matthias Wirtz. The North Haven firefighter died while fighting a fire the morning after Christmas. A procession got underway shortly after 10:40 a.m. His funeral began at 11 a.m. at St....
The Chowder Pot in Hartford to close after 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After nearly 30 years, a seafood staple is closing its doors. The Chowder Pot in Hartford announced on Facebook Tuesday that in the coming months, it will be serving its last guests and closing up shop. According to the restaurant’s post, the owners made the decision to sell the location due […]
Eyewitness News
Multiple departments assist in police pursuit investigation
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford. Milford police say there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and the I-95 off ramp. The I-95 northbound exit 37 off ramp was temporarily shut down...
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
CT Drivers are Named the Safest in Nation Prompting Hilarious Mockery
The words "Connecticut drivers" prompt a lot of reaction but it's rare that any of it is positive. Until now, now that Governor Ned Lamont shared the most amazing Facebook post. The Governor's office claims a new study ranked CT #1 for safe driving in the U.S. He posted the following:
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses turn to lawmakers for help with safe staffing levels in hospitals
Father named a person of interest in child's death. A carbon monoxide incident prompted a police investigation in Waterbury. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said record warmth remans possible on the...
Eyewitness News
2 arrested for 2021 murder in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a murder that happened in North Haven in the summer of 2021. Armani Salcedo Jr., 22, and Dean Matta Jr., 24, both of New Haven, were charged in connection with the death of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
Eyewitness News
Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Midday - January 4, 2023
We can see record challenging warmth on Wednesday! Now that the rain has moved out.
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
'Dream Come True': New London County Girl Returns To School In Fire Truck After Cancer Battle
A Connecticut fire engine company helped make a young girl's dream come true this week. Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, located in New London County, announced that a child named Meghana missed a full academic year while battling brain cancer, and she was set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Eyewitness News
Calling hours held for fallen North Haven firefighter; road closures posted
With the holiday break over for many schools, parents said they’re keeping an eye on their children’s health, especially after visits with family. Procession for North Haven firefighter Matty Wirtz enters St. Barnabas Church. Updated: 7 hours ago. A procession for fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz entered...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
Part owner of Japanese restaurants sentenced to prison for $2 million tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The part owner of several restaurants in Connecticut was sentenced to prison for operating an extensive tax fraud scheme that involved Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurants that he operated. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by a year...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Father charged in child's death in Stamford
Meteorologist Scot Haney said record warmth was possible on Wednesday, along with more rain. Here is his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 6 hours ago. Edgar Ismelej-Gomez, 26, was identified as a person...
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
