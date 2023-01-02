Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed in machete attack; suspect arrested
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man is charged with murder after he allegedly attacked a dollar store employee with a machete in northwest Ohio Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were called to the Dollar Tree at 1120 East Wyandot Avenue for a report of a man waiving a machete around inside the store.
Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
16-year-old shot, killed at Mansfield hotel: Police
Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.
Suspect who reportedly murdered couple in parked car with two babies inside extradited back to Mississippi
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
Machete-wielding man allegedly killed 22-year-old newlywed while she worked at store
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by a man wielding a machete while she worked at the Dollar Tree. According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department, on Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m., officers went to the local Dollar Tree when they received reports about a man "waving a weapon around inside the store."
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
wktn.com
Inmate Charged in Connection to Death of Man in Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion
The death of a man inside the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion Tuesday morning is being investigated. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility at just after 7:30 Tuesday morning, where they learned that 55 year old Greg Bunker, of Marion, had suffered a serious injury.
Upper Sandusky man charged with killing Dollar Tree store cashier Sunday
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information from aGoFundMe started by Riebel's husband's family and information from the suspect's arraignment Tuesday. Police have charged a 27-year-old Upper Sandusky man with murder after they say he killed a female employee at a Dollar...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
13abc.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc. Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
crawfordcountynow.com
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
peakofohio.com
Drunk Lakeview man charged with PDC and menacing
A drunk Lakeview man was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and menacing late Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who was reportedly yelling and slurring his words heavily on the other end of the phone. Dispatch believed the caller needed assistance based...
theprogressortimes.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered
An employee of Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky was found murdered there Jan. 1 following the report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree at 4:25 p.m. that day, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas. The...
Comments / 0