Upper Sandusky, OH

13abc.com

Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court. Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday. The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue

LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody

UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk Lakeview man charged with PDC and menacing

A drunk Lakeview man was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and menacing late Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who was reportedly yelling and slurring his words heavily on the other end of the phone. Dispatch believed the caller needed assistance based...
LAKEVIEW, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Dollar Tree employee murdered

An employee of Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky was found murdered there Jan. 1 following the report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree at 4:25 p.m. that day, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas. The...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

