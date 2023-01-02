ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83

Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
PAULINE WILSON, 92

Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
HOMER CITY, PA
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
CARL HELLER, 87

Carl Frederick Heller, 87, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Alfred and Caroline (Etter) Heller, he was born January 8, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. Carl was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88

Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
GLENN SHEARER, 93

Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
SARAH SWISTOCK, 89

Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
INDIANA, PA
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE

An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision

The firing stemmed from events on or around June 19, 2021, when an alcohol-fueled evening of police revelry closed with two Zone 5 officers in the same bed, according to court testimony by both officers. The post Pittsburgh defends firing of former Zone 5 officer after arbitrator’s decision appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
JAMES L. HELLER, 59

James “Jimmy” L. Heller, 59 of Clymer passed away December 21st 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born May 31, 1963 in Pittsburgh the son of Robert and Eloise (Pete) Heller. Survived by his wife of 38 years Lisa (Fennell) Heller; children Joshua (Kristin) Heller, Clymer and Matthew (fiancé...
CLYMER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Can’t Miss Events In Pittsburgh In January

Jan. 5-8 It’s been three years since Cirque du Soleil, the globetrotting theatrical circus company, has appeared in Pittsburgh — but this was no ordinary layoff. The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to close all of its shows and lay off 95% of its staff, with the future uncertain at best. With a flourish as dramatic as one of the troupe’s acrobatics, however, Cirque du Soleil returned — and, this month, comes back to Pittsburgh with “Corteo,” the whimsical and wistful show featuring a clown’s funeral and plenty of mischievous angels. The delightful show features a stage set in the middle of the arena floor, with audience members peering from either side at the action. — Sean Collier.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’

The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
PITTSBURGH, PA

