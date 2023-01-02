Jan. 5-8 It’s been three years since Cirque du Soleil, the globetrotting theatrical circus company, has appeared in Pittsburgh — but this was no ordinary layoff. The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to close all of its shows and lay off 95% of its staff, with the future uncertain at best. With a flourish as dramatic as one of the troupe’s acrobatics, however, Cirque du Soleil returned — and, this month, comes back to Pittsburgh with “Corteo,” the whimsical and wistful show featuring a clown’s funeral and plenty of mischievous angels. The delightful show features a stage set in the middle of the arena floor, with audience members peering from either side at the action. — Sean Collier.

