Tuesday, January 3rd Boys Basketball Scores
Exira-EHK vs Woodbine (PPD to Thursday, January 5th) Coon Rapids-Bayard vs Boyer Valley (PPD) AHSTW 58, Treynor 47 (Kyle Sternberg 14 points and 8 rebounds, Brayden Lund 13 points and 7 rebounds) Underwood vs IKM-Manning (PPD) Non-Conference. DM Roosevelt 82, Winterset 77.
Wrestling Meet moved to Atlantic Tonight
(Atlantic) The wrestling meets with Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, and Atlantic will be held in Atlantic this evening. According to the Atlantic School’s website, the meet was originally a quadrangular and was scheduled for Ida Grove. The meet is now a double-dual with Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, and Woodbine. The Schedule is as follows:
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week? (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
By Nathan Charles Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
Bellevue West boys, girls sweep Metro Holiday Tournament titles
OMAHA, Neb. — It was a clean sweep in the Metro Holiday Tournament for Bellevue West. Their boys team took care of Creighton Prep 66-44 to win their first Metro title in four years. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Redfield, Groton Area sweep in hoops on another light night of games
Redfield and Groton Area's boys and girls basketball teams each posted sweeps Tuesday night as part of a schedule that was again lightened because of wintry weather. Redfield's girls down Faulkton Area 44-29 and Redfield's boys turned back Langford Area 76-49. Groton Area's teams swept Warner, winning 48-23 (girls) and 67-32 boys). Ellie Evans...
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 3)
By Nathan Charles Only one undefeated team remains in Class A after the Metro Tournament became a showcase for a surging Creighton Prep squad. The Junior Jays have the chance to eliminate all three in a row if they can upset Bellevue West and take the tournament crown. Elsewhere, Lincoln High ...
Photos: Kearney vs. North Platte girls and boys basketball
The Kearney girls defeated the North Platte girls, 44-24, Wednesday night at Kearney. The Kearney boys also won their game by beating North Platte, 69-56.
Sioux City Heelan girls basketball voted SBLive Iowa Team of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
The Sioux City Heelan girls basketball team took SBLive Iowa Team of the Week honors for Dec. 19-25. Heelan tallied 1,305 votes (54.08%). The Dunkerton boys basketball team was second with 1,062 votes (44.01%). The Crusaders won five in a row since dropping their first two games but host ...
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
