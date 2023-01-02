ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Tuesday, January 3rd Boys Basketball Scores

Exira-EHK vs Woodbine (PPD to Thursday, January 5th) Coon Rapids-Bayard vs Boyer Valley (PPD) AHSTW 58, Treynor 47 (Kyle Sternberg 14 points and 8 rebounds, Brayden Lund 13 points and 7 rebounds) Underwood vs IKM-Manning (PPD) Non-Conference. DM Roosevelt 82, Winterset 77.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Wrestling Meet moved to Atlantic Tonight

(Atlantic) The wrestling meets with Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, and Atlantic will be held in Atlantic this evening. According to the Atlantic School’s website, the meet was originally a quadrangular and was scheduled for Ida Grove. The meet is now a double-dual with Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, and Woodbine. The Schedule is as follows:
ATLANTIC, IA
KETV.com

Bellevue West boys, girls sweep Metro Holiday Tournament titles

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a clean sweep in the Metro Holiday Tournament for Bellevue West. Their boys team took care of Creighton Prep 66-44 to win their first Metro title in four years. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury

BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy