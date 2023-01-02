Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Early morning vehicle fire near Appleton garage leaves minivan a ‘total loss’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Appleton responded to a vehicle that was on fire next to a garage on South Peabody Street on Wednesday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on January 4, and when crews first arrived they found a minivan with the passenger compartment ‘fully involved in fire.’
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Stealing a Car Parked at a Manitowoc Bar
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a car parked outside a Manitowoc bar. Officers were called to Saucy’s Bar, located at 1915 Washington Street on Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle that was stolen the night before from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Begin Crash Investigation
City of Manitowoc police said a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Washington and South 25th Streets late last night. No word on the condition of the driver so far this (Monday) morning, but Lieutenant Nathan Barnes said in a news release that the crash just before 9:30 p.m. resulted in a power outage in the immediate area. Washington Street was shut down overnight to enable Manitowoc Public Utilities crews to repair the damaged pole. The crash remains under investigation and the affected section of Washington Street is expected to be re-opened later this morning.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
Fox11online.com
Firefighters respond to packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Firefighters are responding to a packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday evening. The Fond du Lac Fire Department posted on Twitter Tuesday, saying that it was responding to Champion Insulation on S. Hickory Street. No other information has been provided, but FOX 11...
Fox11online.com
Teen charged in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, FOX 11 has learned. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 4th OWI After Putting His Car in a Ditch in Manitowoc
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manitowoc over the weekend on his 4th OWI. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department responded to a report of a car in the ditch line between the Walmart parking lot and Calumet Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. last Thursday. Two witnesses told officers that...
Fox11online.com
Icy roads make for a messy Tuesday morning commute
(WLUK) -- Winter weather covered the roads with sleet and snow on Tuesday morning. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was in the FOX 11 Storm Chaser looking at driving conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday for areas to the north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities.
Fox11online.com
Missing 88-year-old Neenah man found safe
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old man has been found safe after being reported missing Wednesday. Raymond Rast had last been sent on S. Matthias Street in Appleton at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said he was found safe. Rast is described as 6', 196 pounds and...
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Fire: City ends holiday season with four red bulbs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay ended the holiday season with four residential fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department kept track of residential and commercial fires from Nov. 24, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 as part of the department's Keep the Wreath Green campaign. The campaign...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
Milwaukee man arrested after multi-agency vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac County
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man engaged in a five-mile police pursuit and crashed head-on into a squad car in Fond du Lac County. Another Milwaukee man remains a suspect for assault charges.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in connection with Appleton murder
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Criminal charges are being requested against a man in connection with a November murder in Appleton. Police are asking that Eric Rogers, 53, be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He is suspected in the murder of Eric Hudson, 31, who was found dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street on Nov. 15.
Fox11online.com
From food truck to storefront: Bay Area Burger Co. opens on Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular food truck in the Green Bay area, known for its smash burgers, is adding a permanent restaurant. Bay Area Burger Co. cut the ribbon on its new Broadway location this evening. It is next-door to the Sardine Can. The food truck launched in 2020...
wearegreenbay.com
Wintry mix brings icy travel early Tuesday
**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**. A warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
