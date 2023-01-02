ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox11online.com

Healing continues for bonfire victim as we await charges to be filed

(WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski continues to heal from severe burns he received in a bonfire accident. It was mid-October when several people were injured after a partially filled 5-gallon drum of diesel was rolled into the fire. Dozens were injured- some severely- including Brandon. Charges are expected against a 16-year-old...
