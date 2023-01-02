Read full article on original website
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson, of New Bethlehem, passed away January 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital. She was born June 24, 1951 in New Castle, Jamison Hospital. Dee was known to enjoy good company, a good laugh, and to be surrounded by those she loved the most. Her...
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz
Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City, passed away recently on January 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on January 11,1936, she was the daughter of the late Everett E. and Margaret A. Stoudt. She graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1954. She...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Sara E. Croyle Covell
Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, January 2,2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She was born on February 22, 1937 in Templeton a daughter of William and Martha Johns Croyle. She graduated in 1955 from Kittanning High School and spent many years...
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC- Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Born at Belltown (Piney Twp.), Clarion Co., Pa, on October 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Helen A. Johnston Best.
Midge Ilene Barlett
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko
Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin, PA. Theresa, affectionately known as “Dolli”, was born in her home, June 11, 1935 in Ellwood City, PA, a daughter of Silvio “Sam” D. and Antoinette R. Maino Alfonso.
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on December 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1972 in Brookville to very proud parents, Ronald L. and Edie C. Myers Fox of Clarion.
Ileen C. Dunkle
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh. Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have and enjoyed...
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
Area Man Accused of Stealing $150K from Sarver Volunteer Fire Company
BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of stealing approximately $150,000.00 from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company located in Buffalo Township, Butler County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, by Butler-based State Police, troopers investigated an incident regarding ATM withdrawals that occurred on the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company’s bank account spanning from 2015 to 2022.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have issued an arrest warrant for an area man accused of assaulting his wife in Canal Township last week. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on Sunday, January 1, troopers responded to a location on Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, to do a welfare check around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
Local Man Accused of Stealing Three Catalytic Converters Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly stole three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. on Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty to a Felony For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man pled guilty today to the felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
