Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WBC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023. As a next-generation...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
bitcoinist.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings positive response but Wemix (WEMIX) and Fantom (FTM) are getting the heat
Investors can stay optimistic when it comes to Snowfall Protocol (SNW). However, Wemix (WEMIX) and Fantom (FTM) are still getting heat due to various reasons. Let’s explore. The inability of distinct blockchains to connect with one another is now a serious problem. Thus, it can be difficult for users to access and utilize dApps. A secure, open, and effective multi-chain communication platform is what Snowfall Protocol (SNW) aims to provide users, companies, and developers. Presale for Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) second round sold out a day early. The third phase of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is close to selling out and will have significant gains. Users can exchange assets between the most popular chains using Snowfall Protocol (SNW) dApp. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is currently priced at $0.14.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Remained Fearful Throughout 2022, Will 2023 Be Different?
Data shows the crypto market was fearful for almost the entirety of 2022 and has so far continued the streak into the new year. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Fear”. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment...
bitcoinist.com
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
bitcoinist.com
Introducing Miner US Limited
Miner US Limited, founded by Graves David Gavin, launched in New York in April 2019 after four years of researching cryptocurrency investment trends and opportunities. The launching event was hosted by Miner US Limited, the parent company of Miner US. In order to launch its operations, Miner US spent 50,000,000 USD, gathered an exhaustive set of legal documents, and obtained a license that is still valid at the time of writing. Miner US intends to offer a way to invest in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance projects, crypto securities, and blockchain technology that circumvents the typical pitfalls and restrictions of such investments. This group of analysts, engineers, data scientists, operators, and risk managers is dedicated to making ethical cryptocurrency and blockchain investments. The group’s main goal is to be responsible with the use of capital.
bitcoinist.com
9 Best Cryptos for 2023 With the Potential to Blow Up
For a higher chance of making gains later down the line, it’s important for investors to research cryptocurrency projects in full. This can be inclusive of reading the whitepaper, which includes an overview of things like tokenomics, goals, and use cases. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino -...
bitcoinist.com
7 Best Crypto Tokens to Monitor During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
From the collapse of Terra to the implosion of FTX, the crypto market has witnessed some shocking events in 2022. However, many crypto analysts speculate that the current crypto winter will soon thaw. With this in mind, we have picked the best crypto coins to buy during the bear market...
bitcoinist.com
Top Crypto Picks for Christmas: Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
As the cryptocurrency market’s capitalization rises beyond $1 trillion, new and exciting initiatives arise in the industry. Orbeon Protocol, a project with a new use case, has had investor interest from its presale stage onward, with expected profits of 60x. Orbeon Protocol is currently in phase 3of its presale...
bitcoinist.com
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Monitor This Week
Clearly, it is hard to predict with precision which cryptocurrency will see the next boom. Nevertheless, we can identify potential contenders that are capitalizing on current developments, such as decentralized finance and digital payment solutions. The cryptocurrency market started 2023 with the prolonged unfavorable conditions that have characterized the industry...
bitcoinist.com
Peter Schiff Says Get Ready For Worse Inflation, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
Economist Peter Schiff has been in strong opposition to bitcoin for a long time, and his stance on the digital asset has not changed over time. However, recent forecasts from the economist could actually be in favor of bitcoin if they do come to pass. Just before the end of the year 2022, Schiff shared his thoughts about inflation, the US dollar, and where he believes both of these are headed.
UK's 2022 was hottest year on record, says forecaster
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain experienced its hottest year on record in 2022, the national weather service confirmed on Wednesday, saying that human-induced climate change had made the temperature rise around 160 times more likely.
UK average annual temperature tops 10C for first time
The UK’s annual average temperature topped 10C for the first time in 2022, as last year was confirmed as the country’s warmest on record. The mean temperature across the 12 months was 10.03C, beating the previous all-time high of 9.88C in 2014, the Met Office said on Thursday.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Rises 3% In Last 24 Hours As Whales Buy MATIC
Polygon has surged 3% in the last 24 hours as data shows Ethereum whales have been shopping up MATIC this New Year. 500 Biggest Ethereum Whales Have MATIC In Their Top 10 Purchased List. 2022 was an abysmal year for Polygon investors as the cryptocurrency finished the year with losses...
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can I transfer my H-1B to my new startup in 2023?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here
By 2030, artificial intelligence is projected to contribute at least $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Additionally, 60% of entrepreneurs believe that AI is the most promising technology we have when it comes to innovation. These statistics clearly point to the heart of all the major tech trends that are...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Turns 14 As King Crypto Pushes Towards $17,000 Level
Yesterday was Genesis Block day which is also known as the “birthday of Bitcoin,” the oldest (surviving) cryptocurrency according to Investopedia. On January 3, 2009, Bitcoin’s mystery creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first BTC block, marking the beginning of the digital currency’s 14-year lifespan. Bitcoin was...
Comments / 0