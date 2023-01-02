Twitter user Greentheonly makes a habit of rooting through Tesla's software and back end. After a digital dive into Tesla's online parts catalog just before the end of 2022, he came up with parts diagrams for the Tesla Semi that show the arrangement of battery modules and a few subsystems. Even better, there was a sample VIN sticker providing a few figures we outsiders are still waiting for. Starting with upper left on the sticker, the Semi's gross vehicle weight rating is given as 22,135 kilograms or 48,800 pounds. This is not the weight of the Semi; just as with a car or pickup truck, it's how heavy the Semi is allowed to legally be. The first column, GAWR, stands for Gross Axle Weight Rating. The three figures identify the maximum weight each of the Semi's three axles is legally allowed to bear, and these three numbers add up to the same 22,135 kg or 48,000 pounds as the GVWR.

