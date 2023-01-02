Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Review: Best-seller boasts game-changing tech and engines
The F-150 is the best all-around truck lineup in the half-ton segment. Not quite as luxurious as the Ram or GM's revised trucks, the F-150 falls back on an unmatched variety of options and configurations. The game-changing Powerboost hybrid cements this as an Editor's Pick. Industry. 9. Pros: Exceptional powertrains,...
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Compact SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy of 2023
Find out which compact SUV was named the best buy in its class by the experts at Kelley Blue Book. The post 1 Compact SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Autocar Drives 751 HP Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Prototype On Track
Maserati last year revealed a vehicle that currently has no direct rival – the new GranTurismo in Folgore full BEV guise, basically an all-electric version of its brand new continent-crossing coupe. The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful model in the lineup, it has three motors and all-wheel drive, and it can apparently hold its own around a track.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
4 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2023 Honda CR-V
The 2023 Honda CR-V can make a great option for someone looking for an SUV. However, here are 4 reasons you may want to avoid the Honda CR-V. The post 4 Reasons You May Want to Avoid the 2023 Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Icoma shows off a suitcase-sized electric Transformer-style motorbike
Apollo Pro wants to be ‘the Cybertruck of scooters’. As an avid motorcyclist, I find myself a little confused by the device. At 110 pounds, it's fantastically heavy, and you're not going to lug it onto a train or throw it in the trunk of a car. It has tiny little 10-inch wheels, which is better than some of the kick-scooter alternatives, but on pothole-ridden roads, you're not going to have a good time. The company says the bike is still under development and will be launched to the public properly later this year.
Autoblog
Lego Technic's 1/12-scale Ford GT kit is surprisingly detailed
Lego Technic has added the Ford GT to its catalog of 1/12-scale cars. Designed for adult builders, the scaled-down supercar features several life-like features, like a V6 engine with moving pistons, an adjustable rear spoiler, and even an independent suspension system. The kit consists of 1,466 pieces that come together...
Autoblog
Want a Bugatti Bolide on a budget? Lego has you covered
Limited to 40 units, priced at over $4 million, and sold-out, the 1,824-horsepower Bugatti Bolide is the kind of car most of us will never sit in, let alone drive. There's an alternative: Lego has scaled down the track-only Bugatti into a 905-piece Technic kit that anyone can buy. Finished...
Cheapest New Subaru Car Is Most Affordable AWD Vehicle — Great for Snow!
Not only is the Impreza the most affordable new model in the Subaru lineup, but it’s also the cheapest all-wheel drive vehicle available. The post Cheapest New Subaru Car Is Most Affordable AWD Vehicle — Great for Snow! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Heated seatbelts will keep your tummy toasty, ZF says
Some folks laughed at the idea of heated seats in an automobile when modern tush warmers arrived in a Cadillac in the Sixties. They laugh no more, although here’s something new and seemingly funny: heated seatbelts. ZF, the German company known best for building transmissions, has apparently warmed up...
CAR AND DRIVER
What To Buy: 2000–2009 Honda S2000
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Overseen by Honda chief engineer Shigeru Uehara (the father of the original Acura NSX and the Integra Type R, two cars that embodied Japanese performance in the '90s), the Honda S2000 is a two-seat roadster we described as "the car of your dreams."
Autoblog
Tesla Semi parts diagrams and sample VIN tag hit Twitter
Twitter user Greentheonly makes a habit of rooting through Tesla's software and back end. After a digital dive into Tesla's online parts catalog just before the end of 2022, he came up with parts diagrams for the Tesla Semi that show the arrangement of battery modules and a few subsystems. Even better, there was a sample VIN sticker providing a few figures we outsiders are still waiting for. Starting with upper left on the sticker, the Semi's gross vehicle weight rating is given as 22,135 kilograms or 48,800 pounds. This is not the weight of the Semi; just as with a car or pickup truck, it's how heavy the Semi is allowed to legally be. The first column, GAWR, stands for Gross Axle Weight Rating. The three figures identify the maximum weight each of the Semi's three axles is legally allowed to bear, and these three numbers add up to the same 22,135 kg or 48,000 pounds as the GVWR.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
Autoblog
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident Monday. He was 55. Hoonigan Industries, the company Block founded, announced his death on Twitter. "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."
torquenews.com
Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal
We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.
