WDSU
A Sunny and Warm Day After the Storms
NEW ORLEANS — Mid to upper 70s, and a gorgeous sunny day occurred after late night and early morning storms swept across Southeast Louisiana, today. Storms dropped a few hundredths to over 3.60" inches of rain. The Northshore received the largest amounts of rainfall with no official or confirmed reports of tornadic activity. Expect a cool down of around 8-12 degrees Thursday and Wednesday. Plenty of bright sunshine over the next couple days, and clear enough skies to put the fog conversation on the shelf for a few days. Saturday appears to continue the sunshine story, and as gulf winds become onshore from the south -- muggy temperatures in the 70s return.Our next potential chances for rain continue to vacillate between 30-40% for Sunday and and Monday. Rain amounts for now are around an 1.50" inches or less. Local temperatures for Sunday and Monday, low 70s to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, sunny to partly cloudy highs around 62-67°.
fox8live.com
Strong winds damage homes in Washington Parish
VARNADO, La. (WVUE) - In the early morning hours of Wednesday (Jan. 4), strong winds pulled down trees and caused damage to homes in the Varnado area of Washington Parish. Officials with the National Weather Service will survey the area on Wednesday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.
WDSU
Severe storms possible today
Severe storms are possible today, and a risk from strong tornadoes is just one of our threats. Many of us are under a level 3 (enhanced ) out of 5 for possible severe storms today that could include strong winds over 58 mph, hail 1" in size or larger, and even strong tornadoes.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
WDAM-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather
This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
WDSU
Dense fog advisory until noon
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 12 pm. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance rain. Highs will range from 74-79 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
WDSU
Fog impacting some flights at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy fog has settled over the New Orleans area Monday morning, which could be the reason why some flights at MSY are delayed or canceled. There have been several delays reported at the airport Monday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., nine departing flights have been canceled...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
WDSU
Hammond firefighters extinguish flames at church
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a fire at a church Wednesday morning. According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Trinity Church off Pumpkin Center Road around 3 a.m. A fire was found in the back building behind the church. The fire is...
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
