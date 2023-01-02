NEW ORLEANS — Mid to upper 70s, and a gorgeous sunny day occurred after late night and early morning storms swept across Southeast Louisiana, today. Storms dropped a few hundredths to over 3.60" inches of rain. The Northshore received the largest amounts of rainfall with no official or confirmed reports of tornadic activity. Expect a cool down of around 8-12 degrees Thursday and Wednesday. Plenty of bright sunshine over the next couple days, and clear enough skies to put the fog conversation on the shelf for a few days. Saturday appears to continue the sunshine story, and as gulf winds become onshore from the south -- muggy temperatures in the 70s return.Our next potential chances for rain continue to vacillate between 30-40% for Sunday and and Monday. Rain amounts for now are around an 1.50" inches or less. Local temperatures for Sunday and Monday, low 70s to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, sunny to partly cloudy highs around 62-67°.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO