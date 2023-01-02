The exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to Interstate 4 remained closed early Thursday after a fatal single-car crash. A woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south on I-75 near milepost 262 at a high rate of speed about 3:20 a.m. when she lost control and struck several construction barrels and a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jetta came to rest blocking the inside lane of the ramp.

