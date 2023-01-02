BeetleSat, formerly known as NSLComm, has announced the successful launch of their second smallsat from Cape Canaveral, Florida onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Now in SSO at 550 km altitude, this nanosatellite will provide BeetleSat’s public sector customer with store and forward, very high throughput satellite communication services. This launch is another step forward in the firm’s creation of a LEO constellation that will enable secure, low-latency, high-throughput, and cost-effective point-to-point communications from anywhere on Earth.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO