Six flight software deployments from Bright Ascension launch on the Transporter-6 mission
Bright Ascension Ltd. has confirmed that the firm’s six, latest, GenerationOne flight software deployments were launched onboard the Transporter-6 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 3, 2023, taking the company’s current total to 39 spacecraft on-orbit. The satellites, developed by Innovative Solutions In Space B.V. (ISISPACE) in the...
The BeetleSat LEO smallsat gains orbit via the SpaceX Transporter-6 launch
BeetleSat, formerly known as NSLComm, has announced the successful launch of their second smallsat from Cape Canaveral, Florida onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Now in SSO at 550 km altitude, this nanosatellite will provide BeetleSat’s public sector customer with store and forward, very high throughput satellite communication services. This launch is another step forward in the firm’s creation of a LEO constellation that will enable secure, low-latency, high-throughput, and cost-effective point-to-point communications from anywhere on Earth.
General Atomics receives Advanced Space contract for AFRL cislunar spacecraft
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is now under contract to Advanced Space LLC to build an ESPA-Grande class satellite, perform payload integration, and space vehicle test for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Oracle spacecraft program. Oracle will demonstrate space situational awareness (SSA) and Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) techniques...
Space Systems Command’s EWS tech demo smallsat launched by SpaceX
Space Systems Command successfully launched the organization’s Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Weather Systems (EWS) cubesat technical demonstration onboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission at 9:56 a.m. (Eastern, 6:56 a.m. Pacific) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on January 3, 2023. This one-year EWS cubesat tech demo will prove out emerging, space-based,...
From Earth to orbit — Cornwall Airport Newquay claims their ‘place in space’ with UK’s first Spaceport
As the UK’s efforts to claim their ‘place in space’ ramp up, Cornwall Airport Newquay (CAN) reveals its journey to becoming a key player in Virgin Orbit and Spaceport Cornwall’s upcoming horizontal rocket launch — the first ever from UK soil. A Spaceport transformation requires...
Pale Blue to provide their water-based propulsion system to Sony for that firm’s spacetainment project
Pale Blue will be providing a water vapor propulsion system (water engine) for Sony’s STAR SPHERE smallsat project. The propulsion system will enter and maintain the orbit of the satellite, which will fly in LEO at an altitude of 500 km to 600 km and is expected to have a 2.5 year lifetime.
SES’ SES-20 an in-orbit spare satellite is now ready to backup video services
SES announced that the new SES-20 satellite has arrived at the 103 degrees West orbital slot and will serve as an in-orbit spare satellite to provide contractual service protections to customers who receive video services via C-band in the United States. SES-20 is part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...
Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s contract with U.S. Space Force for missile track custody system
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been awarded a prime contract to develop a prototype Missile Track Custody system for the U.S. Space Force. MTC is the service’s first Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) missile tracking system. Under this contract, Raytheon Intelligence & Space will serve as the prime contractor, developing...
Norwegian-Dutch smallsats successfully launched
Two Norwegian-Dutch smallsats were successfully launched on January 3, 2023 — Birkeland and Huygens were placed into orbit by SpaceX via the Transporter-6 mission. MilSpace2 is a cooperation project between the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).
