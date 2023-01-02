ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Six flight software deployments from Bright Ascension launch on the Transporter-6 mission

Bright Ascension Ltd. has confirmed that the firm’s six, latest, GenerationOne flight software deployments were launched onboard the Transporter-6 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 3, 2023, taking the company’s current total to 39 spacecraft on-orbit. The satellites, developed by Innovative Solutions In Space B.V. (ISISPACE) in the...
The BeetleSat LEO smallsat gains orbit via the SpaceX Transporter-6 launch

BeetleSat, formerly known as NSLComm, has announced the successful launch of their second smallsat from Cape Canaveral, Florida onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Now in SSO at 550 km altitude, this nanosatellite will provide BeetleSat’s public sector customer with store and forward, very high throughput satellite communication services. This launch is another step forward in the firm’s creation of a LEO constellation that will enable secure, low-latency, high-throughput, and cost-effective point-to-point communications from anywhere on Earth.
General Atomics receives Advanced Space contract for AFRL cislunar spacecraft

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is now under contract to Advanced Space LLC to build an ESPA-Grande class satellite, perform payload integration, and space vehicle test for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Oracle spacecraft program. Oracle will demonstrate space situational awareness (SSA) and Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) techniques...
Space Systems Command’s EWS tech demo smallsat launched by SpaceX

Space Systems Command successfully launched the organization’s Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Weather Systems (EWS) cubesat technical demonstration onboard the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission at 9:56 a.m. (Eastern, 6:56 a.m. Pacific) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on January 3, 2023. This one-year EWS cubesat tech demo will prove out emerging, space-based,...
Norwegian-Dutch smallsats successfully launched

Two Norwegian-Dutch smallsats were successfully launched on January 3, 2023 — Birkeland and Huygens were placed into orbit by SpaceX via the Transporter-6 mission. MilSpace2 is a cooperation project between the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).

