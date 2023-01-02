ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacombe, LA

lafourchegazette.com

LCO teacher takes pride in making a positive difference to his students

The Lafourche Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is a Physical Education teacher and coach who said that he takes pride in working hard to positively impact the lives of the students he works with each day. LCO Middle School teacher Keagan Polkey is in his 4th year at...
NOLA.com

Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
METAIRIE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

MCCA announces king, queen

The Krewe of MCCA has announced its king and queen for the 2023 parade. The MCCA XLIII’s king is Leo Mickenheim Jr. and the queen is Julie Hayden. Mickenheim is the President/CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Savings Bank and has been an active member of the MCCA organization since the 1980s. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Bogue Lusa Water Works and the Bogalusa Country Club. He is an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he serves as a member of the Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is the son of the late Leo Mickenheim Sr. and Ester Josephine Wells Mickenheim. He is married to Judi McKenzie Mickenheim and together they are the proud parents of three children, Kelly Mickenheim Woods, Jason Mickenheim and Jennifer Mickenheim Blom. They are also the proud grandparents of eight.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight

The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The faces of Covington mayors now line the halls

Karen Johnson and her mother, Diane Kramer, were rooting around City Hall in Covington when their interior design instincts kicked in. In a back, back room, they found three tattered and unmatched pictures of former Covington mayors, and an idea struck. Johnson remembers her mother saying, " 'This is wrong....
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant

A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

