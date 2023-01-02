Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Related
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
lafourchegazette.com
LCO teacher takes pride in making a positive difference to his students
The Lafourche Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year is a Physical Education teacher and coach who said that he takes pride in working hard to positively impact the lives of the students he works with each day. LCO Middle School teacher Keagan Polkey is in his 4th year at...
NOLA.com
Tulane launches $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs
Tulane University’s Innovation Institute will launch a $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs, targeting groups who have historically faced barriers in accessing capital to start businesses. The Tulane Ventures fund – built from $5 million in federal funding that was matched by $5 million from Tulane...
NOLA.com
Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals
State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
KTBS
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
More than 100 people gather at the Covington library to discuss challenged library materials during a St. Tammany Library Board of Control meeting in December 2022. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator) A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what...
bogalusadailynews.com
MCCA announces king, queen
The Krewe of MCCA has announced its king and queen for the 2023 parade. The MCCA XLIII’s king is Leo Mickenheim Jr. and the queen is Julie Hayden. Mickenheim is the President/CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Citizens Savings Bank and has been an active member of the MCCA organization since the 1980s. He also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital, Bogue Lusa Water Works and the Bogalusa Country Club. He is an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he serves as a member of the Finance Committee and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is the son of the late Leo Mickenheim Sr. and Ester Josephine Wells Mickenheim. He is married to Judi McKenzie Mickenheim and together they are the proud parents of three children, Kelly Mickenheim Woods, Jason Mickenheim and Jennifer Mickenheim Blom. They are also the proud grandparents of eight.
NOLA.com
Coke with a kid's meal? It's no longer allowed in New Orleans, as new law takes effect
The new year has brought a change to children's fast food meals in New Orleans, as they now must come with a healthy drink, under a City Council ordinance aimed at reining in childhood obesity. The Healthy Kids’ Meal Beverage Ordinance, passed last January, went into effect on Sunday and...
NOLA.com
City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight
The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NOLA.com
The faces of Covington mayors now line the halls
Karen Johnson and her mother, Diane Kramer, were rooting around City Hall in Covington when their interior design instincts kicked in. In a back, back room, they found three tattered and unmatched pictures of former Covington mayors, and an idea struck. Johnson remembers her mother saying, " 'This is wrong....
an17.com
Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant
A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
WDSU
New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings
New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NOLA.com
Price tag for New Orleans jail building soars; here's how much it could now cost taxpayers
New Orleans officials are planning to go back to square one on the contracting process for a controversial expansion of the city's jail, after the sole bid for the project came in well over budget. The only proposal for a special needs annex to the Orleans Justice Center came in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
NOLA.com
Lawsuit filed in New Orleans over Southwest Airlines' recent holiday meltdown
A Marrero man who had a trip to Portland, Oregon, canceled during Southwest Airlines’ recent holiday meltdown has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking class-action status against the air carrier. The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans, seeks refunds with interest, any...
Comments / 0