jess
2d ago
Grew up there and it’s amazing what this small town has become! Never would have ever thought that Covington would be so bustling.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
1037thegame.com
DOTD Announces Plans to Open One Lane of I-10 Overpass
Following an 18-wheeler with an excavator impacting the I-10 eastbound overpass at I-49 on Tuesday afternoon, one lane is expected to be opened up on Wednesday night. The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced this and mentioned that once safety measures were in place that one lane would be opened up.
FAA: Helicopter crashed into oil platform immediately after departure
The Federal Aviation Administration has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed four people in the Gulf of Mexico on Dec. 29.
NOLA.com
Lawsuit filed in New Orleans over Southwest Airlines' recent holiday meltdown
A Marrero man who had a trip to Portland, Oregon, canceled during Southwest Airlines’ recent holiday meltdown has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking class-action status against the air carrier. The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans, seeks refunds with interest, any...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it. Clark Creek Natural Area, located about...
houmatimes.com
Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Bow Hunting Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited ten subjects for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28. Agents cited Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, and Asa G. Tibbs, 20, both of Broussard; Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin; Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie; Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington; Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria; Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, and Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, both of Ruston; Megan Buckner, 45, and Larry Lambiotte, 47, both from Vicksburg, Miss.; for possession of pods while bow hunting.
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
NOLA.com
City Council steps up pressure in NOPD’s chief replacement fight
The New Orleans City Council Thursday is expected to unanimously approve a resolution calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hire a neutral third party for a nationwide search for a permanent police chief, according to documents obtained by Gambit. The resolution, co-authored by all seven members, is the latest move...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement
A Northshore district attorney has waded into the fight over library materials after complaints were made to local police over what some consider inappropriate books. Warren Montgomery, prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, sent a memo to all police chiefs and captains in St. Tammany advising them of how state law applies to books […] The post Fight over St. Tammany library books escalates to include law enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
Comments / 6