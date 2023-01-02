ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren returns to Lyon

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qiRv_0k0rKNNE00

French club Lyon has signed Dejan Lovren to a contract until June 2025 as the Croatia defender makes his return to the seven-time champions.

Lovren, who joined Monday from Zenit St. Petersburg, played 102 matches over three years and won the 2012 French Cup with Lyon. He left the club in 2013 and went on to play with Southampton and Liverpool.

The 33-year-old Lovren was part of the Croatia squad that made it to the semifinals at the World Cup in Qatar last month. He has 78 international appearances and also featured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Croatia lost to France in the final.

Lovren is expected to reinforce the heart of Lyon's defense, with the club already trailing 20 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain in the league standings after 17 games.

“I left Lyon in 2013 with regrets because I felt I hadn’t shown everything," Lovren said in a club statement. “I want to prove to everyone what kind of player I really am.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals

Liverpool have been warned that Wolves have no intention of selling Matheus Nunes in this month's transfer window, according to reports. The Reds are keen to bolster their midfield ranks in 2023, with Jude Bellingham thought to be their primary transfer target. We check over 250 million products every day...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to revive move for James Maddison?

Newcastle, eh? Depending on who’s holding court, either a sickening oil-backed behemoth-in-waiting, or a club freed from its Sports Direct-branded shackles, and now flourishing with a manager getting a tune out of an astutely-assembled band of players not completely weighed down by stardust. Maybe this month could mark a...
CBS Sports

Five Serie A players to watch after World Cup: Lautaro Martinez, Rafael Leao, Hirving Lozano and more

The 2022 World Cup was the perfect stage for some players to shine, but also others struggled more than expected. Serie A will be back on Jan. 4, almost two months after the break, and there are some key players that aim to show that their performances in Qatar were signs of what's to come and others that need to respond after a disappointing tournament. Let's take a look in particular at five players to watch in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker

Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”

Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Yardbarker

Robert Lewandowski suspension confirmed for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Robert Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension today. The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the RFEF, then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.
wtatennis.com

Croatia knocks out France; moves on to Perth City Final

PERTH, Australia -- Borna Gojo edged Adrian Mannarino in a third-set tiebreak to give Croatia a Group F win. On Wednesday, Croatia will face Greece in the Perth City Final. Earlier in the night, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia kept France's hopes alive, defeating Petra Martic 7-6(9), 6-4, but it wasn't enough in the team's 3-2 loss.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy