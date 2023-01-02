ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
860wacb.com

Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
MARION, NC
WXII 12

Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
abcnews4.com

14-year-old killed after being trapped under tractor in NC: Deputies

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after a tractor accident in Watauga County in North Carolina, according to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
993thex.com

Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Elkin Tribune

Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy