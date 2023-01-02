Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit through Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies from Smyth County arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended with spike strips. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a 2013 Toyota had been reported stolen from Saltville on Tuesday. Shuler said deputies found the vehicle Wednesday, and a pursuit ensued. The...
860wacb.com
Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County
WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
FOX Carolina
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Ashe County car accident: NCSHP
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed after his vehicle overturned and he was ejected after hitting two roadway signs, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on US-221 near Paul Goodman Road. Fleetwood resident Jose Hernandez Jr., 66, was […]
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found […]
WXII 12
Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin
ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
abcnews4.com
14-year-old killed after being trapped under tractor in NC: Deputies
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after a tractor accident in Watauga County in North Carolina, according to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
Elkin Tribune
Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268
Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
WBTV
14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old boy was killed on Friday afternoon after the tractor he was operating overturned in Watauga County. According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported that they had seen a tractor slide down a steep hill and then roll over in a field off of Highway 421 near Laurel Branch Road.
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
