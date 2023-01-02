Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Active Day Ahead; Severe Storms Possible Through Tonight
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the eastern half of Alabama early this morning, otherwise it is a cloudy, very mild, and humid morning with temperatures hovering in the 65-72 degree range at daybreak, well above the average high of 54 for January 3. A dynamic weather system will bring potential for severe thunderstorms to the state later today and tonight.
Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through. The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, […]
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours
We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
alabamawx.com
A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm
At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
alabamawx.com
Mesoscale Discussion — Tornado Threat Locally Maximized Over Parts of Central Alabama & Southeastern Mississippi
SUMMARY… Tornado potential appears to be locally maximized at this time in a corridor from southeastern Mississippi into central Alabama. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a fairly organized band of strong/locally severe storms crossing the Tennessee Valley area at this time — within northern portions of Tornado Watch 007. However, at least transiently rotating updrafts have remained focused mainly within a zone from parts of southeastern Mississippi northeastward into adjacent western Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Timing on the West Alabama Severe Storms; Flash Flood Threat Increasing; Flash Flood Watch Extended Northward
The severe warned storm along the Pickens/Greene County line will affect the following areas at the following times:. This is based on current motion of 35 mph. If the storm speeds up, it could be sooner to your location. Other strong storms are lined up back to the west across...
alabamawx.com
New Tornado Watch Issued for Much of North/Central Alabama Until 4 am Wednesday
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1005 PM. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. SUMMARY… Broken bands of supercells in Mississippi will spread. northeastward into Alabama through the overnight hours, with some. increase in storm coverage...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Western Portions of North/Central Alabama Until 5 pm
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the western portions of North/Central Alabama starting immediately and is set to expire at 5 pm this evening. Tennessee Valley counties included in the watch: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan. Central Alabama counties included in the watch:...
alabamawx.com
Late Night Look at Our Severe Weather Threat on Tuesday Through Early Wednesday
It’s a busy night out to our north and to our west as there are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, to go along with flash flood warnings and a couple of tornado watches. This activity stretches from Bloomington, Indiana, to as far south as Houston, Texas. A few showers are showing up over the northwestern quarter of Alabama, but there is no threat of severe weather for tonight. However, that is a different story for Tuesday.
alabamawx.com
Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Perry Co. Until 2:45 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Dallas County in south central Alabama…. * At 138 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paul M Grist. State Park, or 9 miles north of Valley Grande, moving east at 50. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley
DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled for the Rest of the Counties in the Tennessee Valley
NWS Huntsville has cancelled the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm this evening for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties in the Tennessee Valley. The threat of severe storms at the moment has come to an end for now, but we expect more storms to move in this evening and overnight.
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Elmore, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4:15 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Elmore County in east central Alabama…. South central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. * Until 415 AM CST. * At 314 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Severe T-Storm Warning for Portions of Chambers, Clay, Randolph Co. Until 4 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Clay County in east central Alabama…. * At 319 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from 6 miles northeast of Goldville to near Sparkling. Springs to near Waverly, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind...
alabamawx.com
The First Tornado Watch Cancelled; Second Tornado Watch Continues Until 8 pm
The Tornado Watch that was set to expire at 5 pm for Autauga, Dallas, and Lowndes counties in Central Alabama has been cancelled as the severe weather threat has ended for now. However, we are expecting another round of strong to severe storms later tonight and overnight. NWS Birmingham continues...
alabamawx.com
Another Load of Counties Cancelled from Original Tornado Watch
NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 5 pm this evening for Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, and Perry counties, while cancelling the watch for Bibb, Blount, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Shelby, and Sumter counties. NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 8 pm this evening for Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay,...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
