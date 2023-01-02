ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Active Day Ahead; Severe Storms Possible Through Tonight

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue over the eastern half of Alabama early this morning, otherwise it is a cloudy, very mild, and humid morning with temperatures hovering in the 65-72 degree range at daybreak, well above the average high of 54 for January 3. A dynamic weather system will bring potential for severe thunderstorms to the state later today and tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
MOBILE, AL
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Likely to Be Issued Within the Next Couple of Hours

We will most likely have a Tornado Watch issued for portions of North/Central Alabama issued within the next couple of hours, east of the current Tornado Watch that stretches from Central Kentucky down to northeastern Louisiana. Here i the text from the latest Mesoscale Discussion from the SPC…. SUMMARY… A...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

A Quick Look At Our Weather Situation Before 6 pm

At 5:40 pm, radar continues to show the first round of rain and storms exiting out of the east and southeastern parts of the area, while another wave of storms is forming out to our west in central and southern parts of Mississippi and back into Louisiana. We also have a few scattered cluster of showers and storms over portions of Central Alabama and up into the Tennessee Valley.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Mesoscale Discussion — Tornado Threat Locally Maximized Over Parts of Central Alabama & Southeastern Mississippi

SUMMARY… Tornado potential appears to be locally maximized at this time in a corridor from southeastern Mississippi into central Alabama. DISCUSSION… Latest radar loop shows a fairly organized band of strong/locally severe storms crossing the Tennessee Valley area at this time — within northern portions of Tornado Watch 007. However, at least transiently rotating updrafts have remained focused mainly within a zone from parts of southeastern Mississippi northeastward into adjacent western Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

New Tornado Watch Issued for Much of North/Central Alabama Until 4 am Wednesday

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. * Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1005 PM. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. SUMMARY… Broken bands of supercells in Mississippi will spread. northeastward into Alabama through the overnight hours, with some. increase in storm coverage...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

4 p.m. severe weather update

Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Issued for Western Portions of North/Central Alabama Until 5 pm

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the western portions of North/Central Alabama starting immediately and is set to expire at 5 pm this evening. Tennessee Valley counties included in the watch: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan. Central Alabama counties included in the watch:...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Late Night Look at Our Severe Weather Threat on Tuesday Through Early Wednesday

It’s a busy night out to our north and to our west as there are severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, to go along with flash flood warnings and a couple of tornado watches. This activity stretches from Bloomington, Indiana, to as far south as Houston, Texas. A few showers are showing up over the northwestern quarter of Alabama, but there is no threat of severe weather for tonight. However, that is a different story for Tuesday.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Tornado Watch Expanded in Coverage to the East for the Tennessee Valley

DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties have been included with Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties to the current Tornado Watch effective for the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm this afternoon. NWS Birmingham continues the Tornado Watch effective until 5 pm for Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Lowndes, Shelby, Bibb, Dallas,...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Another Load of Counties Cancelled from Original Tornado Watch

NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 5 pm this evening for Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, and Perry counties, while cancelling the watch for Bibb, Blount, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Shelby, and Sumter counties. NWS Birmingham continues a Tornado Watch until 8 pm this evening for Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay,...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy