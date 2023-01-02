ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked gunman sought after robbery attempt at Orlando auto parts store

ORLANDO, Fla. – A masked gunman tried to rob an Orlando auto parts store Tuesday, demanding that employees take him to the safe and sparking a large police search, officials said. The attempted robbery happened at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 2406 W. Church Street near John Young...
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
Florida man arrested after 80-year-old mother found dead in filthy home, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.
Lakeland Murder Suspect Arrested In Tampa

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
Stolen tag tied to gun store burglary in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department on Wednesday announced it was investigating a burglary at a gun store. Officers responded to Sicarios Gun Shop — located at 5325 N. Wickham Rd. — when the business’ intrusion alarm sounded at 3:15 a.m., according to a news release. An investigation revealed the rear door of the business had been forcibly opened by an unknown man who smashed display cases and stole several firearms before driving away, police said.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Casselberry police search for man seen snatching woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police said they are searching for a man seen on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground. The video shows the man running at the woman as she walks through a parking lot. He then circles back and grabs her purse, knocking her to the pavement in the process before running away.
Florida burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff, sheriff says

POINCIANA, Fla. – Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk...
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
